How To Make Edible Cookie Dough At Home

Galaxy cakes and rolled ice cream are so 2016. This year, dessert trends are going back to basics with edible cookie dough being the most coveted treat.

But if you aren't willing to stand in three-hour lines at trendy cookie dough boutiques, there is another option — make your own!

In the Best Bites video above, we show you how to make an egg-less, edible cookie dough from scratch.

All you need is:

  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup butter)
  • 2 Tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 Tsp salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp milk
  • 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Whipping up this childhood favourite will instantly take you back to baking in the kitchen with Grandma, only this time you'll actually be able to lick the mixing spoons without the fear of salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, those looking to consume raw cookie dough should be aware of the products used to make the dessert.

“Flour is derived from a grain that comes directly from the field and typically is not treated to kill bacteria,” Leslie Smoot, Senior Food Safety advisor for the FDA said in a report.

To reduce your risk of getting sick from raw cookie dough, try the recipe above using treated flour and pasteurized eggs.

