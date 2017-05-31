ADVERTISEMENT

CALGARY — Formal charges have been laid against a Calgary teacher for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student more than a decade ago.

Police say Edwin Cay Arias, who is 45, is charged with sexual assault and sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority.

Arias is to appear in court June 20.

Police say an investigation began in January after a woman came forward and said she had been in a relationship with a teacher while attending a city high school between 2007 and 2009.

The woman was 16 at the time and told police encounters with the teacher happened at several homes in Calgary and at the school.

The age of consent was 14 in 2007, but police say the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the alleged offences occurred.

