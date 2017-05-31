9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drinking 'Unicorn Milk' Vape Fluid
FREDERICTON — A nine-year-old New Brunswick girl was taken to hospital after consuming e-cigarette fluids from a brightly labelled "Unicorn Milk'' bottle, her mother says.
Lea L'Hoir is calling on Ottawa to swiftly enact a ban on child-friendly names on such products.
The federal Liberals introduced a law last fall that would prohibit labels that appeal to children or which use fictional animals as an "endorsement,'' and the law recently passed third reading before the Senate.
"I can't wait to see it voted in at the federal level,'' L'Hoir said in an interview.
Lea L'Hoir holds a "Unicorn Milk" vape fluid container is this undated handout image from Fredericton.
L'Hoir says her daughter and several friends found the purple tube with a rainbow on it in a Fredericton playground on Monday.
She says the image of a pink and purple unicorn led them to believe it was candy and they ingested a few drops.
Her daughter was later taken to hospital suffering stomach pain, dizzy spells and soreness in her chest, before being released and sent home.
L'Hoir says she suffered anxiety and a sleepless night due to her child's illness and wants assurances a new federal law will prohibit the child-friendly labels and odours.
The regulation before the Senate would also prohibit selling a vaping product that has "an appearance, shape or other sensory attribute or a function for which there are reasonable grounds to believe that it could make the product appealing to young persons.''
Mother wishes law passed sooner
The mother said she wishes the law had been in place sooner, and said she hopes Health Canada itself will screen products coming into vape shops and provide explicit lists on which products are prohibited.
Trevor Bostick, the vendor who manufactures and sells the "Unicorn Milk'' product at New Beginnings Vape in Fredericton, said he has pulled the product off his shelves and is also eager to see the new law in place.
He says he felt devastated at the news a child had to go to the hospital for treatment.
"It was a terrible feeling ... It floored me and I was in shock for the whole day. I hardly slept last night,'' he said.
"I don't want anybody to think it was marketing scheme for children. It's a very hard market to tap into. There are so many people doing this, and we were just trying to make a more marketable thing.''
"It was a terrible feeling ... It floored me and I was in shock for the whole day.”
— Trevor Bostick
"We'll never make another label with a cartoon label on it.''
Bostick said he'll be glad to see a clear guideline for standards on how labels can be produced.
"It's something I wish we hadn't released, to be honest with you.''
A spokesman for Senator Chantal Petitclerc, the sponsor of Bill S-5 in the Senate, says the time period required for the bill's passing is part of the normal process of reviewing legislation.
Petitclerc said in an email that her "wish'' is that the Senate will pass the bill this week, and that it will then be sent to the House of Commons.
"It will become law when the House of Commons has ... studied and approved the bill.''Also On HuffPost:
-
Twenty percent of middle schoolers and 7.2 percent of high schooler e-cigarette users in the U.S. report never smoking cigarettes.
-
Early 2010 studies found that users got much lower levels of nicotine from e-cigarettes than from conventional cigarettes, but more recent studies show that experienced e-cigarette users can draw levels of nicotine from an e-cigarette that are similar to conventional cigarettes. Yet another study noted that the chosen e-cigarettes for the research malfunctioned for a third of participants. UCSF researchers say this indicates the need for stronger product standards and regulations.
-
To deliver nicotine, e-cigarettes create a spray of very fine particles that have yet to be studied in depth. "It is not clear whether the ultra-fine particles delivered by e-cigarettes have health effects and toxicity similar to the ambient fine particles generated by conventional cigarette smoke or secondhand smoke," wrote the researchers. But we do know that fine particulate matter from cigarettes and from air pollution are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular and respiratory disease. And some research has found that the size and spray of fine particulate matter from e-cigarettes is just as great or greater than conventional cigarettes.
-
They're promoting the products as "harm reduction" for smokers, which allows them to protect their cigarette market while promoting a new product. Companies also using "grassroots" tactics to form seemingly independent smokers' rights groups, just like they did for cigarettes in the 1980s.
-
One clinical trial found that e-cigarettes was no more effective than the nicotine patch at helping people quit, and both cessation methods "produced very modest quit rates without counseling."