ADVERTISEMENT

QUEBEC — Canada's Constitution has become a taboo topic among members of the political class in recent years — but it appears that's about to change.

The Canadian Press has learned the Quebec government plans to reopen the constitutional debate and will launch a vast coast-to-coast discussion in the coming months in the hopes of having the province's distinct character officially recognized.



Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard walks to a news conference on Feb. 14, 2017 in Quebec City. (Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

While there is no timeline for the campaign, Philippe Couillard's government hopes to create favourable conditions that could lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations and to Quebec finally approving the 1982 Constitution.

To avoid the division and outright hostility that has characterized previous constitutional debates, Quebec's approach will be essentially a pedagogical one, focused on dialogue, persuasion and understanding.

Couillard has spent several years developing his thinking on the subject and drafting a 200-page founding document entitled "Quebecers: Our Way of Being Canadians," which lays out the government's position on Quebec's place within Canada.

The Canadian Press has obtained a copy of the document, which is expected to be made public in the coming days.

Couillard hinted at such a step in 2013

When he became leader of the Quebec Liberals in 2013, Couillard — a staunch federalist — promised to reopen constitutional "discussions" with Canada in order to help the province "reintegrate into the Canadian family."

That goal appears to have been largely pushed aside — until now.

Above all, Quebec hopes to break the taboo that has surrounded discussion of the Constitution since the 1995 sovereignty referendum, according to the document, which notes "Quebec and Canada seem ready for a paradigm shift" on this subject.

According to the document, which is being released in honour of Canada's 150th birthday, any successful talks must include Canada's official recognition of Quebec nationhood.

It restates the famous "five conditions" for approval first set out by former Quebec premier Robert Bourassa in 1986: recognition of Quebec as a distinct society, limits on federal spending power, guaranteed Quebec representation on the Supreme Court, a constitutional veto right and increased control over immigration.

Story continues after slideshow:

Close  FLASHBACK: The 1995 Quebec Referendum of  

In this Monday, Oct. 30, 1995 file picture, police watch a fire burn underneath a "Oui" pro-separatist sign after the federalists won the Quebec referendum. In Canada's May 2, 2011 federal election, voters dealt Quebec's separatists their worst humiliation in modern memory and set off a debate about whether the mostly French-speaking province even needs a separatist movement in this globalized age. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Tom Hanson)

In this Friday, Oct. 27, 1995 file picture, a large Canadian flag is passed through a crowd in as thousands streamed into Montreal from all over Canada to join Quebecers rallying for national unity three days before a referendum that could propel Quebec toward secession. In Canada's May 2, 2011 federal election, voters dealt Quebec's separatists their worst humiliation in modern memory and set off a debate about whether the mostly French-speaking province even needs a separatist movement in this globalized age. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Ryan Remiorz)

MONTREAL, OCT. 30--SAYING NO--Daniel Johnson Quebec Liberal Leader and leader of the No campaign in the Quebec referendum delivers his victory speech after the No side won by a slim margin in Montreal, Monday.(CP {PHOTO)1995(stf-Fred Chartrand)fxc

MONTREAL, Oct. 30--Members of the Yes and No camps clash on the streets of Montreal after the No victory in the Quebec referendum Monday night. (CP PHOTO) 1995 (stf-Tom Hanson)ROY

Dejected Yes supporters stand silently at their campaign headquarters in Montreal Monday night, Oct. 30, 2005 as they go down to a narrow defeat in the province's referendum vote. Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Quebec sovereignty referendum vote that was held on Oct. 30, 1995. (CP PICTURE ARCHIVE/Paul Chiasson)

MONTREAL, Oct. 30-- Bloc Quebecois leader Lucien Bouchard wipes his brow as he is joined on stage with his wife Audrey Best after the defeat of the Yes side in the Quebec referendum in Montreal Monday night. (CP PHOTO) 1995 (stf-Paul Chiasson)ROY

A Yes supporter at the campaign headquarters in Montreal looks dejected as vote results come in on the Quebec referendum Monday night, Oct. 30, 1995. (CP PHOTO/Tomn Hanson)

MONTREAL, Oct. 30--No side supporters wave Quebec and Canadiasn flags as they take part in a caravan through the streets of Montreal Monday as the province votes on a referendum on sovereignty. (CP PHOTO) 1995 (stf-Tom Hanson)ROY

Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien casts his ballot, Oct. 30, 1995, in Ste-Flore, a Shawinigan suburb, to vote in the referendum on the sovereignty of Quebec. (CP PHOTO/Jacques Boissinot)

MONTREAL, Oct. 30--NO VICTORY--No supporters respond to poll results, in Montreal Monday, as the pro-Canada camp move above 50 percent of the popular vote on their way to a slim victory in the Quebec referendum. (CP PHOTO) 1995 (stf-Jacques Bossinot) rpz

MONTREAL, Oct. 30--Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney casts his ballot in the Quebec referendum Monday in Montreal. (CP PHOTO 1995 (str-Robert Galbraith)ROY

MONTREAL, Oct. 30--A small group of Non supporters carry Quebec and Canadian flags as they parade through the streets of Montreal Monday. (CP PHOTO) 1995 (stf-Tom hanson)ROY

Quebec Referendum photo taken October 29, 1995. (CP PHOTO) 1998 (stf-Ryan Remiorz)

Yes supporters wave Quebec flags and posters during a Yes rally in Montreal Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1995. The referendum vote will be held Oct. 30, 1995. (CP PHOTO/Rayan Remiorz)

A voter gets set to cast his ballot in Montreal Sunday Oct. 22, 1995 as advance polls open across Quebec for people who will be unable to vote in the sovereignty referendum Oct. 30. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

Some of the 4000 Yes supporters display their conviction Sunday Oct. 22, 1995, at a Yes rally in Quebec City where the three leaders, Mario Dumont, Jacques Parizeau and Lucien Bouchard spoke. The referendum vote will be held Oct. 30, 1995. (CP PHOTO/Jacques Boissinot)



Source: Angus Reid online survey, Dec. 2013 NOTE: Prince Edward Island was not polled and Kathy Dunderdale recently resigned as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Approve: 24% Disapprove: 69% Unsure: 7%

Approve: 28% Disapprove: 62% Unsure: 10%

Approve: 31% Disapprove: 57% Unsure: 12%

Approve: 31% Disapprove: 63% Unsure: 6%

Approve: 32% Disapprove: 62% Unsure: 6%

Approve: 35% Disapprove: 50% Unsure: 15%

Approve: 42% Disapprove: 51% Unsure: 7%

Approve: 57% Disapprove: 28% Unsure: 14%

Approve: 66% Disapprove: 27% Unsure: 7%



Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says he has had his fair share of marijuana. "Oh, yeah. I've smoked a lot of it."

The federal Liberal leader opened up to HuffPost about his experience with marijuana in August. "Sometimes, I guess, I have gotten a buzz, but other times no. I’m not really crazy about it.”

The Opposition leader's office told HuffPost this summer that Mulcair has smoked in the past but not since he was elected to office. Mulcair was elected to the National Assembly of Quebec in 1994.

Said the Tory finance minister: "Yeah, in my teenage years... a couple of times, I have to admit: I didn’t like it."

The Liberal MP and Canada's first astronaut said he tried marijuana as a student in the 1970s in England. "It's not my thing. I stopped because it wasn't doing anything for me."

The premier of Ontario said she smoked pot decades ago. "I have smoked marijuana but not for the last 35 years."

Said the former premier of Nova Scotia: "Like every other person I knew back in the '70s when I went to university, some of whom are actually in this room, I would have tried it, the same as other people at that time."

Said the premier of British Columbia: "I graduated from Burnaby South Senior Secondary in 1983 and there was a lot of that going on when I was in high school and I didn't avoid it all together."

The leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario admitted he's puffed in the past. "I was a normal kid, I had a normal upbringing, a normal life in university. I experimented from time to time with marijuana. It’s a long time ago in the past and in the grand scheme of things."

The former prime minister of Canada told CTV News: "The answer is: I never smoked. I never smoked anything, but there was an earlier time, years ago, when (my wife) made some brownies and they did have a strange taste."

The former prime minister admitted while running for the leadership of the Progressive Conservatives that she tried weed. "And I inhaled the smoke."

Said the former NDP leader: "Yes, and some might say I never exhaled."

The former premier of Ontario said he experimented in his teens, but only twice.

The premier of Saskatchewan said he was an "infrequent" user back in university. "It didn't really do anything for me, luckily, because for some, it does lead to other things."



List from Angus Reid Global. View the full results here.

Admire: 4% Don't admire: 70% Don't know this person: 22%

Admire: 5% Don't admire: 69% Don't know this person: 18%

Admire: 6% Don't admire: 23% Don't know this person: 63%

Admire: 7% Don't admire: 59% Don't know this person: 25%

Admire: 11% Don't admire: 45% Don't know this person: 29%

Admire: 20% Don't admire: 40% Don't know this person: 23%

Admire: 20% Don't admire: 21% Don't know this person: 51%

Admire: 22% Don't admire: 34% Don't know this person: 29%

Admire: 23% Don't admire: 63% Don't know this person: 1%

Admire: 27% Don't admire: 52% Don't know this person: 8%

Admire: 34% Don't admire: 45% Don't know this person: 4%

Admire: 34% Don't admire: 23% Don't know this person: 28%

Admire: 48% Don't admire: 16% Don't know this person: 22%

Admire: 50% Don't admire: 13% Don't know this person: 28%

Admire: 57% Don't admire: 23% Don't know this person: 7%  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

"While the political and constitutional context has changed since (the conditions were written), they remain a concrete illustration of the constitutional guarantees which must flow from an adequate recognition of the Quebec nation," Couillard says, some 30 years later.

But while the demands may be similar to those of previous governments, the approach is expected to be radically different.

The current government hopes to avoid the power struggles that characterized previous decades of Quebec-Ottawa relations by rediscovering the spirit of openness that prevailed between the two founding groups at Confederation, according to the document.

What's Happening In Ottawa? Stay on top of the biggest political stories of the day with our newsletter

"We must work to re-establish what Quebecers have always wanted since 1867: a Canada that accepts them for who they are," reads one passage from the text, which was prepared by several people under the supervision of Jean-Marc Fournier, the minister responsible for Canadian relations.

The coming discussions could also include the demands of First Nations as well as other topics.

'Interculturalism'

The government will promote asymmetrical federalism as well as "interculturalism," Quebec's alternative to multiculturalism which proposes celebrating diversity while maintaining a distinct francophone culture.

While the dialogue could eventually lead to a new round of constitutional negotiation, that is viewed as an end goal rather than a point of departure.

"The Quebec government is still determined that its demands may be eventually discussed and that we arrive at a win-win constitutional solution for all federal partners," reads the document.

To reach its aims, the Couillard government plans to build a "sustained presence" in the rest of Canada by participating in discussions with political groups, universities, business and social groups and by increasing its presence in both traditional and social media.

As a sign of the coming changes, the government is expected to make some structural changes and create Quebec-Canada units in some departments to ensure they participate in as many activities as possible in the rest of Canada.