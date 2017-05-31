ADVERTISEMENT

When you find a product you love, you should stick with it — this is a motto even royalty can attest to.

Queen Elizabeth II is nothing if not consistent. The 91-year-old monarch has made headlines for all sorts of lavish rituals like eating a whole chocolate cake when she travels and drinking a glass of champagne before bed every night, but her longest lasting ritual seems to be the least expensive.

According to nail polish brand Essie, the company was royally blessed in 1989 when Her Majesty's hairdresser sent Essie a letter requesting the hue "Ballet Slippers" — an award-winning, best-selling classic pale pink that costs only $10 CDN and is not to be confused with this season's most popular nude shade, "Topless and Barefoot".



Essie's "Ballet Slippers" retails for $9.99 CDN on Amazon.

Though we don't often get a glimpse of The Queen's bare hands thanks to tendency to wear gloves, Essie claims Her Majesty has exclusively worn "Ballet Slippers" for almost 30 years.



Queen Elizabeth carries knitted gloves at a horse show.

It seems the royals are really into Essie. According to Essie Weingarten, founder of the cosmetics company, the royal ladies have used Essie at every royal ceremony in recent history.



Prince William speaks to his bride, Catherine Middleton as she holds the hand of her father Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Even Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, rocked not just one, but two shades of Essie nail polish on her wedding day! As Allure reports, manicurist Marina Sandoval combined Bourjois So Laque Nail Enamel (a pale pink) with Essie Nail Polish in Allure (a barely-there beige) for the Duchess' big day.