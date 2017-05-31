Canada British Columbia
World's First Women-Only Safe Injection Site Opens In Vancouver

Canada’s first women-only safe injection site quietly opened its doors this month in the heart of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

SafeSpace is an overdose prevention site that will operate with the help of a Vancouver-based not-for-profit organization committed to ending violence against women.

The centre, located kitty corner to Oppenheimer Park, is geared solely for women and is the first of its kind in the world.

sisterspace
Inside SistersSpace in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. (Photo: SisterSpace)

“The Downtown Eastside can be a dangerous place for women,” Janice Abbott, CEO of the Atira Women's Resource Society told HuffPost Canada in an interview.

She explained the idea for the supervised injection site grew from concerns over how some female victims of violence avoid waiting rooms so they don't face possible confrontations with aggressors.

“They often have to sit in co-ed spaces with men who have raped them, or men who they owe money to, or men who mean to cause them harm, and so they forgo services all together,” Abbott said.

“Women have told us that they’ll be sitting in a room and be called whores and skanks,” she said.

One woman describes how she used to go to the Downtown Eastside to buy drugs she thought she needed to get through the day:

 

Abbott said one major challenge was finding a location and renovating it to be inviting for women.

She added that atmosphere is an important factor, since the women who are most likely to use the service won’t find it online — they’re more likely to hear about it through word of mouth.

It was all made possible thanks to a partnership between Atira Women's Resource Society, the City of Vancouver, BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, and Vancouver Coastal Health.

The service was able to open fairly quickly because Health Canada approval isn’t required to open overdose prevention sites.

sisterspace
Inside SistersSpace in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. (Photo: SisterSpace)

Outside its doors, a drug overdose crisis continues to stretch the limits of health services and emergency responders. The province’s coroner reports there were 136 suspected overdose deaths in April alone, which almost double from the same time a year before.

The newest data bring the total number of overdose deaths in B.C. to 488 in the first four months of 2017.

bc overdose deaths

A recent pilot project conducted at nearby Insite, the first legal injection site in North America, found 79 per cent of the drugs tested on-site tested positive for fentanyl.

Those who had drugs that tested positive for fentanyl before consumption were 10 times more likely to reduce their dose, and 25 per cent less likely to experience an overdose.

Though SisterSpace site supervisors are trained in overdose reversal techniques including administering naloxone, rescue breathing, and CPR — they haven’t yet received drug test strips that can be used to save lives and prevent fentanyl-related overdoses.

sisterspace
Women meet at SistersSpace in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. (Photo: SisterSpace)

It’s only been a couple weeks since SisterSpace opened to the public, but the overall reception to SisterSpace has been positive.

Abbott said the women who’ve come to SisterSpace have shown their appreciation in small ways.

“They express gratitude at real simple things like having some snacks, and juice, and coffee and just a respite from the street.”

Fentanyl In Metro Vancouver
of
  • September 2016

    Police in Delta, B.C. said it's a miracle that no one died after nine people overdosed within a 20-minute period on what are believed to be drugs laced with fentanyl. Emergency crews responded to a series of nearly simultaneous calls from four locations about recreational drug users who thought they were taking cocaine.

  • Hardy and Amelia Leighton

    Hardy and Amelia Leighton, both in their 30s, were found dead July 20, 2015, leaving behind their two-year-old son Magnus. Toxicology testing confirmed that the couple ingested toxic levels of fentanyl in combination with other drugs.

  • From January to May 2015, 54 deaths were linked to fentanyl. From July 7 to Aug. 7, 2015, fentanyl was detected in at least 12 deaths, said the BC Coroners Service. In 2012, there were a total of 15 deaths related to the narcotic.

  • Jack Bodie

    Jack Bodie, 17, and a 16-year-old friend were both found unconscious in a Vancouver park on Aug. 1, 2015 in a suspected fentanyl overdose. The teens were rushed to hospital where Bodie was placed on life support but he died a day later. His friend recovered and was released from hospital. Police believe the pair took fake Oxycontin.

  • Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

  • The cheap synthetic opioid often added in drug labs to heroin or Oxycontin to make it more potent and fast-acting, according to police. (Pictured is a photo released by Vancouver police of packages of fentanyl which users thought were heroin.)

  • North Vancouver RCMP said they suspect the death of a 31-year-old man on July 31, 2015 is also linked to fentanyl. A relative found the man in distress and called police, but he died at the scene.

  • On Aug. 9, 2015, 16 people overdosed in Vancouver — including six in one hour — from pink heroin that police suspect was laced with fentanyl.

  • Mounties showed off equipment, pills, money and weapons seized from a counterfeit Oxycontin production facility in Burnaby in 2015. They said there was enough fentanyl pills to put 200 to 300 people's lives at risk. Riley Goodwin, 26, of Vancouver, has been charged with production and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick shows off seized pill making equipment during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2015. Among the gear was a pill press capable of producing 18,000 tablets an hour, said police.

  • A member of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team is framed by pill manufacturing equipment while standing in a protective suit, of the type worn when dismantling drug production facilities containing fentanyl, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, holds genuine Oxycontin pills, left, and seized fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl, right, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • In October 2014, Vancouver police issued a warning about fentanyl masquerading as heroin. It caused more than 30 overdoses and one death that month.

