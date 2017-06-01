Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Acne Drug Appears To Slow Down Early MS Symptoms

 |  By Lauren Krugel
Posted: Updated:
Print

CALGARY — When Jill was 27, she woke up with tingling and numbness in her left hand that eventually spread to half her body.

The Calgary woman, who did not want her last name used for fear it could hinder her future employment, went for tests and was told there was a possibility she would develop multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system.

Jill was enrolled two months later in a clinical trial led by University of Calgary researchers studying whether minocycline, a common acne drug, could be a more affordable treatment for those in the early stages of MS.

acne

"I was happy in this case to help in any way I could," said Jill, now 34. "It was an easy decision for me personally."

The results of the Phase 3 trial, to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, showed that minocycline, an antibiotic, works just as well as the currently available MS therapies.

But instead of costing more than $20,000 a year in Canada, minocycline would have an annual price tag of just $600.

"We do know that time matters in MS. Time is brain loss in MS."

Making treatment more readily accessible would be a major benefit for those early on in the disease, said Wee Yong, one of the study's authors.

"We do know that time matters in MS. Time is brain loss in MS," said Yong, a University of Calgary neuroscientist who has been studying minocycline as a potential MS treatment for nearly two decades.

The current treatment for MS involves injections that require frequent blood monitoring.

ms injections

Minocycline can be taken orally and the most common side effects are initial dizziness and digestive upset. It's been on the market for decades and does not need further Health Canada approval to be used as an off-label drug for MS, the researchers say.

For the Phase 3 trial, the researchers studied 142 people across Canada between 18 and 60 who had recently experienced symptoms for the first time but had not been formally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

About two-thirds of people who experience MS-like symptoms (once called a clinically isolated syndrome) go on to be diagnosed with the chronic disease within six months, said lead researcher and University of Calgary neurologist Luanne Metz.

ms
Man with advanced MS in wheelchair.

In the clinical trial, 61 per cent of participants developed full-blown MS in that time frame, as predicted. But that figure dropped to 33 per cent in those given minocycline.

"Our target was to decrease the proportion that get multiple sclerosis," said Metz. "And that degree of benefit is very similar to ... the other therapies that are already approved for treating the clinically isolated syndrome."

The Phase 3 trial was funded with more than $4 million from the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and its affiliated scientific research foundation.

Angelica Asis, the society's acting director of research, said they would welcome larger minocycline trials in the future.

acne pills

"More research is needed to really establish how long does the effect last or does it apply to more people with MS?" she said. "What about people who are later in their disease versus a very early stage?"

Aside from a little stiffness in her hand, Jill said she is symptom-free and has not been diagnosed with full-fledged MS.

"I don't even actually notice it until someone asks me if I'm feeling it," she said.

She took minocycline for six and a half years but recently decided to stop for a while to give her body a break from the antibiotic. She expects she'll go back on at some point. "I feel perfectly healthy now."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Natural And Simple Acne Treatments
of
  • Lemon

    This citrus fruit is a powerhouse when it comes to treating and preventing acne. The citric acid in lemon exfoliates skins and dries up acne, while its antibacterial properties help prevent it from coming back. It can also reduce the appearance of acne scars by lightning skin. Just soak a cotton swab in fresh lemon juice and apply it directly to infected areas after washing your face. Or create a lemon toner by combining 1/2 cup water, 1 tbsp lemon juice and 2-3 drops tea tree oil. Apply the toner across acne-prone areas.

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

    Apple cider vinegar is a popular natural acne treatment among celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, for maintaining their clear and glowing complexions. It kills acne-causing bacteria with its antibacterial properties, balances the pH of the skin and breaks down oil and dirt to unclog pores. Just like lemon juice, you can apply apple cider vinegar directly to clean skin on your face, neck and back, or dilute it with water if you notice the vinegar is drying your skin.

  • Tea Tree Oil

    Unlike harsh over-the-counter acne treatments, tea tree oil will not leave your skin dry and stripped of its natural oils. You can use a cotton swab to apply the oil directly to your blemishes. If you find the undiluted tea tree oil to be too powerful (or the scent too overbearing), you can dilute it with water or add a few drops to your store-bought or homemade face wash, toner, moisturizer or scrubs. You can also find many natural skincare lines containing soothing tea tree oil and its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

  • Salt Water

    There is no need to book an ocean-side vacation to get the skin-clearing benefits of salt water. Apply salt directly to damp skin to exfoliate, or create a salt water toner by mixing salt and warm water in a bowl, and dabbing it over your face with a cotton ball. Add the salt water to a spray bottle to spritz your face throughout the day to reduce oil production.

  • Honey

    This sticky sweet stuff is delicious and soothing in tea, but its antibacterial properties will also help soothe and heal pimples faster by fighting acne-causing bacteria. Apply a high-quality honey, such as manuka honey, directly to pimples and allow the honey to sit on your face for at least 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Or add it to your favourite homemade face mask or scrub.

  • Yogurt

    You've probably heard about the many health benefits of eating yogurt, but did you know that it can also be used topically to treat acne-prone skin? Yogurt contains lactic acid (used in some chemical peels) and antibacterial properties that work to prevent breakouts with the added bonus of moisturizing your skin. Apply plain whole yogurt directly to acne-prone areas for at least 20 minutes before rinsing off. Add this creamy mask to your regular beauty regime to help keep breakouts at bay.

  • Aloe Vera

    The same gel you use to soothe your sunburns, can also help soothe and reduce the inflammation of acne. The herb also contains antibacterial properties that will help prevent acne sores from becoming infected and allow them to heal faster. It can also extract the dirt and oil from your pores that cause acne in the first place. Apply the gel directly to your face and neck, leave overnight and rise off in the morning. Or add it to your facial mask or scrub.

  • Clay

    Clay-based masks are all the rage lately -- and for good reason. The masks draw out oil and dirt from your pores that cause acne. Find out how to prepare a simple mask using clay and apple cider vinegar here.

  • Green Tea

    You’ve probably heard about the many health benefits of drinking green tea, but it can also be applied on skin to soothe and treat acne by reducing oil production. Just dip a cotton ball or washcloth into cooled green tea and hold on infected areas for a few minutes.

  • Willow Bark Extract

    Willow bark, known as “nature’s aspirin,” is a natural source of salicylic acid, which is found in many acne treatments and is proven to treat acne better than benzoyl peroxide. It removes dead skin cells that clog your pores, while also soothing and rejuvenating your skin.

  • Activated Charcoal

    There's a reason activated charcoal has been popping up in more and more skincare products -- the same black substance used to induce vomiting to rid your system of toxins is believed to work like a magnet on your skin, drawing out impurities from your pores. Find out how to make your own charcoal face mask here.

  • Papaya

    The vitamins, lycopene and antifungal, antibacterial properties in this tasty fruit can be work to remove excess oil and dead skin cells from your skin’s surface, leaving your face clean, smooth and less prone to acne. All you have to do is cut up and mash a bit of the fruit, spread it onto clean skin and let it sit for at least 15 minutes.

  • Banana Peel

    The next time you eat a banana, don’t be so quick to toss the peel. Banana peels contain the antioxidant lutein, which can help reduce the inflammation of acne. Simply rub the peel on clean skin and let is sit for as long as possible before rinsing. Repeat regularly for optimal results.

  • Sandalwood Oil

    Sandalwood is another powerful acne treatment with its antimicrobial properties that battle bacteria and oil that clog pores and cause pimples. Apply the oil directly to infected areas, or dilute it first with water or base oil, such as evening primrose oil. Find out how to make a sandalwood acne paste here.

  • Sodium Bicarbonate

    Better known a baking soda, this versatile product removes excess oil, dirt and bacteria on your skin, while also exfoliating. Just combine water and baking soda to create a paste, and massage over your skin. Let the paste sit on your face for at least 15 minutes.

  • Garlic

    Garlic isn't just for boosting the flavour of your food -- it also has many medicinal purposes, including fighting acne-causing bacteria with its powerful antioxidants. Before heading to bed, mince a few cloves and set in water for about 10 minutes. Use a cotton pad to apply across infected areas.

  • Oatmeal

    Remember having a warm and soothing oatmeal bath when you had the chickenpox? Well, oatmeal can also be used to reduced the inflammation of acne. Next time you cook yourself up a pot of oatmeal, apply some to your face as well to help soothe and reduce the redness of acne (just be sure to let it cool first).

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations