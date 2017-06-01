Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna takes part in a news conference during the First Ministersâ meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie | Chris Wattie / Reuters

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada is "deeply disappointed" with the U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris climate-change agreement.

But McKenna says the agreement remains a "good deal" for Canada and for the rest of the world.

McKenna was responding to Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. is pulling out of the landmark 190-country agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, although the president says the U.S. would try to renegotiate the deal.

McKenna says Canada will co-host with China and the European Union a ministerial summit here in September to advance action on the Paris agreement.

She plans to meet with her U.S. counterpart in Italy next week, where she will "seek clarity" on the U.S. position.

McKenna says Canada needs to keep working with U.S. governors who are taking action on climate change, as well as the business community, noting that no single administration can stop progress.

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

By abandoning the world's chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge. But he was also breaking with many of America's staunchest allies.

"As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord," he told a news conference.

Of renegotiating the U.S. re-entry to the accord, he said, "If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine."

Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed to reduce emissions to 26 per cent to 28 per cent of 2005 levels by 2025 — about 1.6 billion tons.



U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

But Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. "to the exclusive benefit of other countries," leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.

Dale Marshall of Environmental Defence issued a statement calling Thursday "a bleak day" for climate change and global diplomacy, but also expressing confidence the accord would survive the U.S. pullout.

"Withdrawing from the Paris agreement will result in the U.S. becoming isolated on the global stage," Marshall said.

Renewable energy prices will continue to fall as innovation continues and alternative forms of energy gain traction, he continued. And a diminished U.S. role in research and development will mean opportunities elsewhere, he added.

"Canada should continue to move forward with ambitious action on climate change in order to seize these economic opportunities and help fill the void left by the U.S withdrawal from the Paris agreement," Marshall said.

"The Canadian government should implement the pan-Canadian framework on climate change, and work with U.S. states, other like-minded allies in the U.S., and climate champions from around the world to further propel the clean energy revolution and show continued leadership on climate change."