Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Healthy Snacks For Teens: 20 Recipes That Will Get Them Exam Ready

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

June is here and the kids are probably already dreaming about how they plan to spend their summer days. But if you've got a kid in high school, you might want to remind them they still have to pass those final exams before they hit the beach.

To get your teens snacking smarter, we've rounded up 20 healthy recipes that make great study snacks.

Snacking while you study improves mental focus and can help kids learn, but only if you're eating the right things.

While studying, opt for brain foods like oily fishes which offer a healthy dose of Omega-3s, whole grains which regulate glucose to maintain focus and fresh produce, which is rich in antioxidants — not to mention vitamins!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Healthy Snacks For Teens
of
  • Avocado and Hummus Quesadillas

    Get the recipe from Cookin' Canuk.

  • Baked Tofu Fries

    Get the recipe from Food Pleasure And Health.

  • Bell Pepper Pizzas

    Get the recipe from Peas and Crayons.

  • Buffalo Quinoa Bites

    Get the recipe from Betsylife.

  • Dill Pickle Zucchini

    Get the recipe from Euphoria Nutrition.

  • Broccoli Cheese Bites

    Get the recipe from Fast Forward.

  • Avocado Chicken Salad

    Get the recipe from Simply Recipes.

  • Carrot Chips

    Get the recipe from A Spicy Perspective.

  • Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

    Get the recipe from Persnickety Plates.

  • Roasted Chickpeas and Edamame

    Get the recipe from The Garlic Diaries.

  • Baked Parmesan Zucchini Sticks

    Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

  • Avocado Tuna Salad

    Get the recipe from Bake.Eat.Repeat.

  • Sweet Potato Chicken Poppers

    Get the recipe from Unbound Wellness.

  • Cinnamon Sugar Pepitas

    Get the recipe from Spoonful of Flavour.

  • Banana Avocado Popsicles

    Get the recipe from The Melrose Family.

  • Peanut Butter Apple Dip

    Get the recipe from Something Swanky.

  • Copycat Trader Joe’s Gone Bananas

    Get the recipe from The View From Great Island.

  • No Bake Energy Bites

    Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.

  • Peanut Butter and Jam Energy Bites

    Get the recipe from Sprinkle of Green.

  • Brainola

    Get the recipe from The Slender Student.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 