ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Either Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly lied to the House or the Liberal government’s pick for Commissioner of Official Languages, Madeleine Meilleur, lied to a Commons committee vetting her appointment, the leader of the NDP charged Thursday.

Thomas Mulcair said Joly and Meilleur can’t both be right. Either Meilleur had discussed her potential appointment as commissioner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts — as she told MPs on May 18 — or she had not, and Joly was right when she told the House Wednesday that Meilleur had never discussed the appointment with Butts or Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford.

Joly responded that Telford and Butts had never spoken to Meilleur about her appointment.

“I would like to be precise in the fact that never was there any discussions relating to the fact that she could become the official languages commissioner,” Joly said.

Aha! Mulcair, his head nodding up and down, had his opening.

“Duly noted that the minister has just said that Madeleine Meilleur intentionally misled this Parliament,” the NDP leader said. “That makes her ineligible to named to a high office like commissioner of official languages.”



Heritage Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 1, 2017. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Each day since Trudeau announced Meilleur’s nomination as official languages commissioner on May 15, the opposition has stood united against her appointment. Meilleur was, until last June, an Ontario MPP and Liberal cabinet minister who donated to the federal party and financially supported Trudeau’s bid to be the party leader.

The opposition does not dispute Meilleur’s qualifications as a well-known champion of minority French-language rights, but they remain dubious that the process that handed her the prestigious government watchdog position was both non-partisan and merit-based.

“This appointment process has turned into a fiasco wrapped in a dumpster fire,” cried Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Conservative MP Michael Chong told HuffPost Canada Trudeau should “do the right thing”: withdraw Meilleur’s nomination and “propose another candidate that has the consensus of the other parties and who is above partisan reproach.”

“I care about this,” he told HuffPost. “This role has never been partisan, and it is an incredibly important role to protect and defend and promote linguistic minorities whether they are anglophones in Quebec or francophones in the rest of the country.”



Madeleine Meilleur is seen at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on June 11, 2013. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau has “demonstrated that he doesn’t fully understand and respect Canada’s two official languages,” Chong said. He noted that the prime minister refused to answer an anglophone Quebecer in English during a town hall in January and instead spoke to the woman in French, citing the fact he was in Quebec.

“Mr. [Stephen] Harper was criticized for being overly partisan, but he appointed Graham Fraser whose partisan credentials were above reproach,” Chong noted. The former journalist was appointed to the position in 2006.

“[Agents of Parliament] report not to the prime minister, not to the Liberal Party of Canada but to parliamentarians.”

The opposition parties were informed in writing on May 8 that Trudeau planned to nominate Meilleur, but the Conservatives and NDP argue that a letter outlining her impending nomination wasn’t a true “consultation” as defined in the Official Languages Act.

The NDP has formally complained to the interim official languages commissioner, Ghislaine Saikaley, asking her to investigate the complaint. But Saikaley recused herself from the potential probe, as she had applied for the job.

Also on HuffPost:

Close  Trudeau Cabinet's Order Of Precedence of  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gender-balanced cabinet does not include a deputy prime minister or clear second-in-command. The official order of precedence is instead determined by length of time in the Privy Council, and the order by which ministers were sworn into the ministry. Here's the official order...

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness The finance minister under Paul Martin's government, Goodale is the only Liberal elected from Saskatchewan.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food An MP since 1988, MacAulay has served as solicitor general of Canada, minister of labour, secretary of state for veterans and secretary of state for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. In the last Parliament, MacAulay was the critic for fisheries and oceans.

Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs A family physician who has been an MP since 1997, Bennett was Canada's first minister of state for public health and oversaw the 2003 response to the SARS epidemic. In recent years, Bennett has served as the party's vocal critic on aboriginal affairs.

President of the Treasury Board An MP since 1997, Brison was the public works minister and receiver general of Canada in Paul Martin's government. He had been the Liberal spokesman on economic issues and the vice-chair of the Commons' committee on finance.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard LeBlanc served as the Government House leader until August 2016, when he was replaced by Bardish Chagger. LeBlanc was sworn in as a privy councillor in 2004 when, under Paul Martin, he served as parliamentary secretary to the leader of the government in the House and deputy government whip. He is a childhood friend of Trudeau's.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development An MP from 2004 to 2011, Bains regained his seat this year. In addition to being a certified management accountant, holding an MBA, and teaching at Ryerson University, Bains was an important Trudeau organizer and also served on the Liberals' national election readiness committee.

Minister of Finance Morneau is the former executive chair of Morneau Shepell, one of Canada's largest human resources firms.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Wilson-Raybould is a former Crown prosecutor and regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement An MP since 2008 and the party whip, Foote previously held several cabinet portfolios in Brian Tobin's provincial government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs An MP since 2013, Freeland was courted by Trudeau's team when she was a senior editor at Thomson Reuters in New York City.A Rhodes scholar, she is a well-known author and journalist. She was part of Trudeau's team of economic advisers.

Minister of Health Philpott is a family physician, associate professor at the University of Toronto, and former chief of the department of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.

Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Duclos is a renowned economist who taught at at Laval University.

Minister of Transport The former astronaut, navy engineer, president of the Canadian Space Agency and Liberal leadership contender was first elected in 2008. He has served as an industry and foreign affairs critic.

Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Bibeau worked for the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in Ottawa, Montréal, Morocco and Benin, Africa, before settling and launching her own business in her riding.

Minister of Natural Resources Carr, a former Manitoba MLA and deputy leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party, served as president of the Business Council of Manitoba from 1998 to 2014.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Joly made a name for herself by finishing second to ex-Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre in the Montreal mayoral race in 2013. She's a lawyer and communications expert.

Minister of National Revenue A small business owner who has been an elected warden for the Regional County Municipality of Rocher Percé since 2010, Lebouthillier won a seat in Gaspé that the Liberals haven't held in more than a decade.

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Hehr was an Alberta MLA from 2008 to 2015, was one of just two Liberals elected in Calgary. In 1991, he was the victim of a drive-by shooting that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change McKenna was a former legal adviser for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in East Timor and founded Canadian Lawyers Abroad (now known as Level), a charity focused on global justice issues.

Minister of National Defence Sajjan is a retired lieutenant colonel who served in Afghanistan and was the first Sikh to command a Canadian Army regiment. He also served as a Vancouver police officer for 11 years.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities An Edmonton city councillor since 2007, Sohi immigrated to Canada from India 35 years ago. He spent time as a political prisoner in India in the late 1980s.

Minister of Status of Women Monsef, a community organizer, fled the Taliban in Afghanistan and came to Canada as a refugee with her widowed mother and sisters in 1996. She was shuffled out of the democratic institutions portfolio in Jan. 2017.

Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Qualtrough is a lawyer and former Paralympian. Legally blind, she won three Paralympic and four World Championship medals for Canada in swimming and was president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Minister of Science Elected in 2008, Duncan taught meteorology, climatology, climate change, and medical geography at the university level.

Minister of Status of Women Hajdu was executive director of Shelter House, Thunder Bay's largest homeless shelter.

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism Chagger, 35, worked for the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre. She also worked on Trudeau's leadership campaign.

Minister of International Trade Champagne had a hugely successful international business and law career, living in Europe for many years before running for office. The World Economic Forum dubbed him a "young global leader" in 2009.

Minister of Democratic Institutions Sworn in at 29, Gould is the youngest female Canadian cabinet minister in history. She previously worked as a trade and investment specialist for the Mexican Trade Commission.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship The first Somali-Canadian elected to Parliament, Hussen came to Canada alone as a 16-year-old refugee from Mogadishu. He was a successful lawyer and president of the Canadian Somali Congress before running for office.  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

Subscribe to our podcast

Follow us on Facebook

