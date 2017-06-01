ADVERTISEMENT

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine national police chief says there is no concrete evidence that the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila's airport is terrorism.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack early Friday and is still at large.



A photo shows Resorts World Manila in Pasay, south of Manila, on Friday morning. The hotel is on lockdown after gunfire and explosions were heard inside. (Photo: Ezra Acayan/EPA via CP)

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them. But Dela Rosa says the assailant did not fire at people he met.