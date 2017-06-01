ADVERTISEMENT

Nude sandals are supposed to create the illusion of long legs, but that look is only achieved when the shoe colour seamlessly matches the person's skin tone — which means it's never been accomplished ... until now.

Canadian flip flop company Tkees has solved the nude shoe dilemma by creating barely-there sandals for every skin tone.

We made our Foundations in a rainbow of nudes, and topped them with three essential finishes; matte, gloss, shimmer. A post shared by TKEES (@tkees) on May 24, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Taking a page from cosmetic companies, Tkees launched a "foundation bar" in late May. The collection includes nine shades of nude flip flops in from a creamy seashell shade to a dark, deep glow.

“Showing little girls that there is beauty in every colour is huge,” said Catriona Smart, co-founder of Halo PR Group who worked on TKEES Foundation Bar campaign, in a press release.

Though they recognize nude sandals aren't going to change the world, Tkees says the collection was created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

Sibling 💙 A post shared by TKEES (@tkees) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

The sandals, which can be purchased online and come in matte, gloss and shimmer, retail for $50 CDN.

Now, to find a company that makes heels in these tones. Hello, legs that go on forever!