While many dissidents of U.S. President Donald Trump are happy to express their dissatisfaction online or in conversation, one Mexican businessman is bringing his vexation to the bathroom.

Antonio Battaglia, a corporate lawyer, is planning to launch a "Trump"-branded toilet paper in his home country later this year, the Associated Press reports.

Arguably, the best part of his plan is the reported slogans: "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for."

Este mexicano creó el papel higiénico marca “Trump” para ayudar a los inmigrantes pic.twitter.com/Diatr0mu4X — EL PAIS América (@elpais_america) May 28, 2017

Battaglia told Mexican news site Expansion that he was initially inspired to release a product that took a stand after hearing the way Trump characterized Mexican people during his presidential campaign.

"It annoyed me and I started to look for a way to do something that would have an impact," Battaglia said, adding that 30 per cent of the profits will finance programs that support migrants and Mexicans deported from the U.S.

A prototype of the design shows a caricature likeness of the president, complete with Trump's signature hair-do and thumbs up. It also boasts the contents of four "puros rollos" — which can be translated either as "pure rolls" or "pure nonsense."

According to AP, Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's company trademarks on his name for hotels, tourism and construction, among other things.

But Trump forgot to cover toilet paper, and Battaglia’s trademark was approved in October 2015.

There has been no word on whether the paper will be made available in Canada, but fear not. Amazon.ca has plenty of toilet paper featuring Trump's face, if you really want to be that kind of person.

