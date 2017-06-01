ADVERTISEMENT

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The 49-year-old, who is appearing in a Woodstock, Ont., court, acknowledged under questioning from the judge that she used insulin in all 14 cases.

Police have said the crimes took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

Some family members of Wettlaufer's victims broke down in the courtroom as Wettlaufer entered her pleas.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted into the Woodstock courthouse. (Photo: Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A lengthy agreed statement of facts detailing Wettlaufer's activities is being read in court.

Friends and relatives of the seniors who died said earlier Thursday that they were warned the hearing would reveal information that may be difficult for them to handle.

Some, however, expressed relief that the case would come to a swift conclusion.

Andrea Silcox said before the court hearing that she was worried about what she would discover about her father's last moments, but said she'd be grateful to avoid a lengthy trial.

"I will forgive her, I have to forgive her...my father would want that,'' she said. "Forget? I'll never forget what happened.''

"She took away my best friend and my hero and I can't forgive that.”

— Arpad Horvath Jr.

Arpad Horvath Jr., whose father was also among Wettlaufer's victims, said everyone who lost a loved one will have to live with the pain forever.

"She took away my best friend and my hero and I can't forgive that,'' he said.

The police investigation into Wettlaufer began last September after Toronto police became aware of information she had given to a psychiatric hospital in Toronto that caused them concern, a police source has told The Canadian Press.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. In those cases, police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.