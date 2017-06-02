Edition: ca
Leo Varadkar Is Set To Become Ireland's Youngest, First Openly Gay Prime Minister

 |  By The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
LONDON — Ireland's governing Fine Gael party has elected Leo Varadkar, the gay son of an Indian immigrant, as its new leader and the country's likely next prime minister.

Varadkar defeated rival Simon Coveney in a contest to replace Enda Kenny, who resigned last month.

Coveney won the votes of a majority of party members, but Varadkar was backed by most lawmakers and local representatives to give him victory Friday under the centre-right party's electoral college system.

Ireland's Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar launches his campaign bid for Fine Gael party leader in Dublin on May 20. (Photo:Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

He is highly likely to become prime minister in Ireland's coalition government, although not immediately. Kenny will remain for a couple of weeks while Varadkar holds talks with other members of the Fine Gael-led coalition government.

At 38, Varadkar will be Ireland's youngest leader, as well as the first from an ethnic-minority background and the first openly gay leader.

