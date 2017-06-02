After a detrimental history of residential schools resulting in mental, physical, spiritual and emotional damages, Canada's aboriginal communities still struggle with education. As of 2006, 40 per cent of aboriginals aged 20-24 hadn't earned a high school diploma, compared with 13 per cent of non-Aboriginals. A national panel supported by the Assembly of First Nations and the federal government has drawn attention to a lack of funding for First Nations education. In the 2012 budget, the federal government pledged $275 over three years for First Nations education, although many consider it inadequate -- especially as Aboriginal Affairs' budget is trimmed. Some also attribute the education gap to factors such as living conditions and geographic isolation. Statistics Canada said the causes of a high aboriginal high school dropout rate are largely unresearched, but may include household income, nutrition and parents' level of education.

Aboriginal people are more likely to feel depressed than other Canadians, due to several factors that may include poverty, loss of cultural identity, inadequate health care and more. From 2004 to 2008, the suicide rate among children and teens living in the Inuit homelands was 30 times higher than youth in the rest of Canada, according to the Canadian Press. Several Indigenous communities have also voiced concerns over struggles with addiction. In April, Cat Lake leaders estimated around 70 and 80 per cent of its adults relied on oxycodone-based pain killers, for example.

Roughly one-third of Metis kids and 37 per cent of First Nations children between ages six and eight are obese, according to a 2012 National Aboriginal Health Organization report. As a result of unhealthy habits, aboriginals in Canada are coping with what the Heart and Stroke Foundation called a "full-blown cardiovascular crisis" in 2010. And poor diet, combined with insufficient physical activity, has led to First Nations girls facing higher diabetes rates than other children in Saskatchewan. Poor access to health care has long plagued aboriginal communities, who are now coping with budget cuts to the National Aboriginal Health Organization (NAHO) and the Native Women's Association of Canada's (NWAC) despite increased funding in other areas. Natives march on Portage Ave. towards the Health and Welfare main office located on Main St. Friday morning in Winnipeg to protest cutbacks on Native health care.

The Native Women's Association of Canada has documented 582 cases of murdered or missing aboriginal women in Canada as of 2010. Those women make up about 10 per cent of female homicides in Canada. Others estimate the number of missing or murdered women and children over the last 10 years could reach as high at 3,000. Ontario Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kathleen Wynne attributed the problem to police enforcement problems and social issues, although apathy also remains a major stumbling block. Carol Martin wipes away a tear as she attends a Sisters in Spirit vigil held to honour the lives of missing and murdered aboriginal women in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday October 4, 2009. Vigils were held in dozens of communities across Canada to highlight the issue of murdered aboriginal women and girls.

As Western provinces pursue natural resource development, aboriginal representatives demand a say. "It's important that First Nations not simply be an afterthought," Shawn Atleo, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said. Respecting aboriginal rights, in addition to providing information and opportunities, remain sticking points in oil projects, CBC said. And still, groups remain torn on some projects, such as the Northern Gateway pipeline, which some say will bring prosperity, while others believe will have devastating effects on the land. Aboriginal groups have also raised concerns over their roles in hydro and mining projects around Canada.

NDP MP Charlie Angus' HuffPost Canada blog drew attention to Attawapiskat's state of emergency regarding inadequate shelter, and a lack of running water and electricity. Other First Nations communities experience similar problems, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Shawn Atleo noted. "These conditions are right across the country. We have many Attawapiskats," he said. The issue also raised questions over how communities should efficiently spend government funds, how to fix Canada's infrastructure gap, as well as Attawapiskat's capacity for self-determination.

Maisy Odjick was last seen on September 6, 2008 in Maniwaki, Quebec. She was 16 when she disappeared. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Shannon was last seen on Sept. 6, 2008, after spending the night at her friend Maisy Odjick's home in Maniwaki, Que. She was 17 when she disappeared. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Shelly Dene, age 25, was last seen in Edmonton, Alberta in 2013. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Marlene Yvonne Abigosis was last seen on January 1, 1984 in Vancouver, B.C. She was 26 when she disappeared. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Elaine Frieda Alook was 35 when she disappeared. She was last seen on May 11, 2004 on Tower Road , outside Fort McMurray, Alberta. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Abigail Patrice Andrews has been missing from Fort St. John, B.C. since April 7, 2010. She was 28 when she vanished. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

In July 2010, the OPP learned that disability cheques for Shelley Anderson were returned uncashed. Responding officers were unable to locate her at home. She was last seen in the Haileybury and Cobalt area of northeastern Ontario in the summer of 2009. She was 51 when she disappeared. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Cynthia Audy was last seen on October 28, 2004 in Winnipeg's north end, getting into a vehicle. She was 27. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Emily Ballantyne was last seen by her family on April 25, 1991. A police investigation revealed that she had departed Lynn Lake in Manitoba with two male companions, heading to Thompson. The trio arrived in Thompson late on the night of April 27, and went their separate ways. Records indicate Emily was in contact by telephone with her husband on April 28, 1991. She has not been seen since. Ballantyne was 24. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Amanda Bartlett was last seen by a family member at the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street in Winnipeg in late July 1996. She was 17 at the time, and has not been seen since. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Immaculate Basil was last seen June 14, 2013 on a road in a remote area north of Fort St James, B.C. She was 27. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Lori Lee Berens was last seen in Winnipeg in January 1985. She was 20. Her whereabouts remain unknown. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Danita was last seen on Victoria Avenue in Regina in February 2007. She was 23. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Delores Brower was last seen on May 13, 2004 at 5:40 a.m. on 118 Avenue and 70th Street in Edmonton. She was 32. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Maggie Burke was last seen on December 9, 2004 in Edmonton. She was 22. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Chantelle Bushie was last seen in Grande Prairie, Alberta. She was 16 when she disappeared. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers provides anonymous tipping.

Carol-Ann Moses takes part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4 by the Native Women's Association of Canada honouring the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls.

Women take part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 4 by the Native Women's Association of Canada honouring the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls.

Participants take part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4 by the Native Women's Association of Canada honouring the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Shawn Atleo (centre) takes part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4 by the Native Women's Association of Canada honouring the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls.

Laurie Odjick holds a sign with photo of her missing daughter, Maisy, who went missing along with Shannon Alexander in 2008 at age 16. Odjick was taking part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4 by the Native Women's Assoiciation of Canada honouring the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls.

Born Aug. 20, 1971, Abotsway suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and lived with a foster family most of her life. She was 29 when she was last seen in August 2001. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Born March 11, 1964, Papin had seven children. She was last seen in March 1999. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Born Jan. 13, 1975, Wilson had a son. She was last seen in November 2001. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Born Aug. 30, 1973 in Campbell River, B.C. Her daughter, Brittney, was born five years before she disappeared and gave an impact statement at Pickton's trial. Frey was last seen in August 1997. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Born Oct. 20, 1968, Wolfe had a son. She was last seen in February 1999. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Born Nov. 6, 1978, in Victoria. Joesbury had a daughter. She was last seen in June 2001. Robert Pickton was convicted of her murder in 2007.

Known on the street as Nicky Trimble, Ellis was born April 13, 1971 and was last seen in January 1997. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Jan. 19, 1972 in Armstrong, B.C. Borhaven was reported missing to police on May 18, 1999, but was last seen in 1997. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Aug. 14, 1959, Koski had three daughters. She was last seen Jan. 7, 1998. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born April 21, 1956, Crawford had a son and a daughter. She was last seen in December 1999. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born in 1957, she was last seen in December 2000. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Jan. 31, 1975, Drew had three children. She was last seen March 2000. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born May 12, 1969, to a troubled mother and adopted at 11 months. De Vries' journals and poetry have been widely published since she was last seen April 21, 1998. Her sister, Maggie de Vries, wrote about her sister in the award-winning book Missing Sarah. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Dec. 12, 1954 in Detroit, Feliks was a mother and grandmother. She was last seen in December 1997. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Aug. 26, 1975, Melnick was last seen Dec. 27, 1995. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born June 6, 1976, McDonell had a daughter. She was last seen Jan. 16, 1999. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Sept. 2, 1967, Rock had five children. She was last seen in October 2001. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Aug. 17, 1976, Bottomley had two children. She was last seen April 2001. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Oct. 22, 1971, Furminger grew up in St. Catharine's, Ont. She had a son and police say she was last seen in December 1999. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born June 24, 1966, Hallmark had a daughter. She was last seen June 15, 1997. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Dec. 2, 1975. Johnson had a son and a daughter, and was last seen March 2001. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Nov. 10, 1970 in Denver, Colo. She had two children. She was last seen April 2001. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born Dec. 8. 1975, Holyk had a son. She was last Oct. 29, 1996. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born March 19, 1973, Irving was last seen in April 1997. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born in 1952 in Germany, Hall had two daughters and two granddaughters. She was last seen in February 1998. Robert Pickton was charged with her murder but the charge was stayed in 2010.

Born July 29, 1966, Clark was last seen Aug. 22, 1991 and reported missing to Victoria police the following day. Her DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm but no charge was ever laid in her case.

Born May 28, 1976, Lane grew up in Vancouver. She was 20 years old and had recently given birth to her only son when she disappeared from the Downtown Eastside in January of 1997. Her DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm but there was never any charge in her case.

Born Oct. 26, 1958, Crey was a member of the Sto:lo First Nation near Chilliwack, B.C., and had a son. She was last seen in November of 2000. Her DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm but no charge was ever laid in her case.

Born Jan. 28, 1971, Murdock was the youngest daughter of a large First Nation family in Fort St. James. She had four children. She was last seen on Aug. 13, 1997. Her DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm but no charge was ever laid in her case.

Last seen in 2000. Her DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm but no charge was ever laid in her case.