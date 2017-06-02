Women With 'Mermaid Thighs' Are Taking Over The Body Positive Movement
If you've got mermaid thighs and you know it, kick up your heels!
If you aren't yet aware of the hashtag, which has been kicking around for about a year, we'll let Instagram do the explaining for us:
It's also a direct response to the "thigh gap," that
difficult almost-impossible-to-achieve space between your legs that many women have been told throughout their lives is part of the "ideal" body shape.
For Kenzie Brenna, who describes herself a "self-loving actress," it's all a part of her #selflovebootcamp, which is why she shared this image on Instagram last week, telling her followers, "You're allowed to take up space in the world, you're allowed to have knocked knees and big thighs. You're allowed to gain weight. You're allowed to not just have weight gain in the 'acceptable' places. You're allowed to not fit into the status quo and still feel fly as fuck."
(Gasp I know multiple posts within just a few hours, hi hello 🙋) For today's #selflovebootcamp we explore the topic of the dreaded thigh gap. These posts still get to me! Even after a year on this journey. But, here we go 😅💕 YOU 👏 DONT 👏 NEED 👏 NEGATIVE 👏 SPACE 👏 TO 👏 BE 👏 VALUED 👏 I'm so grateful that last year I came across @nourishandeat and @bodyposipanda because I DID have that goal, I wanted to take up less space in the world and I wanted to be thin in the right spots and "phat" in the right spots. ❌ Turns out my body isn't made out of plastic parts and I couldn't transfer fat from my thighs to my boobs or ass ❌ (at least not w out a lot of money and time 💰🕑) I didn't know #mermaidthighs could be celebrated because I never ever saw that shit being embraced until I SEARCHED FOR IT. 🐠🏝🌈 Guess what! You're allowed to take up space in the world, you're allowed to have knocked knees and big thighs. You're allowed to gain weight. You're allowed to not just have weight gain in the "acceptable" places. You're allowed to not fit into the status quo and still feel fly as fuck. ⚡️ You make the rules ⚡️ Happy Monday my fellow babes. #thunderthighs #bigthighsbighearts #endbodyshame #mybodymyrules #ilovemyself #evenwhenitshard
The Toronto-based body-positive activist once had an eating disorder, and now dedicates her time to helping others get over these preconceived notions of what makes a body beautiful.
And there are plenty of people who would agree.
I'm wearing this fabulous workout tee from @obdclothing and I have a discount code for you. It's available up to a size 26/28 and there are many other fun designs too. The fabric is moisture-wicking and is very cooling to wear while you get a sweat on. Check out the rest of the designs at www.obdclothing.co.uk and get 20% off with discount code LEAH20. #obdclothing #gymwear #plussizegymwear #plussizeclothing #mermaidthighs #mermaid #allbodieshaveworth #nobodyshame #effyourbeautystandards
Mood: When your #mcm walks in after his barber put that fade on him! . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mce #modelmonday #beautybeyondsize #honoryourcurves #bigandblunt #mermaidthighs #bodypositive #bopo #selflove #selfconfidence #plussizefashionblogger #plusfashion #effyourbeautystandards #plussizestyle #plussizebeauty #honoryourcurves #bbw #theresnowrongway #psblogger #plussizeblogger #celebratemysize #honoryourcurves #curvyfashion #curvy #confidence #fullfiguredfashion #curvyfashion #plussizestyle #curvesoncola #plussize #fashionblogger #plusmodel #sistahswithcurves
The mermaid thighs trend is similar to #BigThighTwitter, which was a hit on the social media site in March, and continues to be so. Plenty of women proudly started tweeting pictures of their legs.
love my thighs tbh #bigthighpride #bigthightwitter pic.twitter.com/WwNoa9aRR3
— s ღ (@stephchristiina) June 1, 2017
Yes! 'Bigger' people work out too! 💪🏻 #fupa #bopo #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #bigthightwitter #curvy #plussize #blog #thisgirlcan pic.twitter.com/XZY1sB7urv
— ZaraLouU (@ZaraLouU) May 14, 2017
"Big ole pretty legs"#BigThighTwitter
✨🍑 pic.twitter.com/jtcJPozQlw
— Shelby Alayna (@WheelerShelby98) May 30, 2017
Big thighs, thick thighs, mermaid thighs — all we know is, we're happy to see people embracing the idea that thighs come in all shapes and sizes, and they're beautifully glorious.