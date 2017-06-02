ADVERTISEMENT

Even the stars wait a little too long in between touch-ups.

Over the weekend, 44-year-old actress, Selma Blair was captured by paparazzi rocking some grey roots atop her signature dark locks. Instead of ignoring the images, she decided to confront them head on by taking to Instagram to poke fun at the situation.

“Happy Monday. Things to do: turn off Google alert. Stop eating four cupcakes a day. Ask The Daily Mail if they could possibly start using filters. Wear exquisite hats!” the "Cruel Intentions" star wrote.

"I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously grey. But it doesn't seem a real option," she continued. "Thanks to this thoughtful paparazzi dude who has given me such a warm and fuzzy feeling."

Blair's response is a gentle reminder of the impossible beauty standards set upon women both in and out of the industry. Though the actress sadly says going "gloriously grey" doesn't seem a real option, it most certainly is.

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis famously stopped dyeing her hair in 2000 at the age of 41. Curtis later confessed the same Hollywood bigwigs who told her exposing her greys would age her and ruin her career now note how right she was to show off her natural hair.

