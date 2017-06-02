Canada Style
Selma Blair Addresses Grey Hair Paparazzi Photos

Even the stars wait a little too long in between touch-ups.

Over the weekend, 44-year-old actress, Selma Blair was captured by paparazzi rocking some grey roots atop her signature dark locks. Instead of ignoring the images, she decided to confront them head on by taking to Instagram to poke fun at the situation.

“Happy Monday. Things to do: turn off Google alert. Stop eating four cupcakes a day. Ask The Daily Mail if they could possibly start using filters. Wear exquisite hats!” the "Cruel Intentions" star wrote.


"I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously grey. But it doesn't seem a real option," she continued. "Thanks to this thoughtful paparazzi dude who has given me such a warm and fuzzy feeling."

Blair's response is a gentle reminder of the impossible beauty standards set upon women both in and out of the industry. Though the actress sadly says going "gloriously grey" doesn't seem a real option, it most certainly is.

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis famously stopped dyeing her hair in 2000 at the age of 41. Curtis later confessed the same Hollywood bigwigs who told her exposing her greys would age her and ruin her career now note how right she was to show off her natural hair.

Check out the slideshow below for more female stars who make us love grey hair.

15 Women Who Make Us Love Grey Hair
  • Judi Dench

    Dame Judi Dench arrives at the Royal World premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

  • Carmen Dell'Orefice

    Modelling legend Carmen Dell'Orefice, 81, holds a pose in a creation by designer Norisol Ferrari on September 10, 2012 during New York fashion week. Ferrari said her collection for spring-summer was inspired by the 'curves' of film legends Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth. (Robert MacPherson/AFP/GettyImages)

  • Toni Morrison

    Author Toni Morrison attends the National Dance Institute 31st Annual Gala at the New York State Theater, Lincoln Center on April 07, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

  • Kristen McMenamy

    Kristen McMenamy attends the Chanel: The Little Black Jacket private view at Saatchi Gallery on October 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

  • Ruby Dee

    Ruby Dee attends the premiere of 'For Colored Girls' at Ziegfeld Theatre on October 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Hitchcock' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 20, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP PHOTO/Robyn Beck)

  • Emmylou Harris

    Emmylou Harris performs at the TJ Martell Honors Gala, Nashville at Hutton Hotel on March 26, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for TJ Martell Foundation)

  • Julie Walters

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Actress Julie Walters attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

  • Blythe Danner

    Actress Blythe Danner attends the 2012 Arts For Humanity Gala at New York Public Library on October 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

  • Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless

  • Ellen Burstyn

  • Helen Mirren

  • Joan Baez

  • Kelly Osbourne

  • Lady Gaga

