Toronto Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Sewer Grate

Toronto firefighters pulled off an adorable rescue operation on Thursday when they reunited three ducklings with their mom.

The firefighters responded to the corner of Bathurst Street and Patricia Avenue after a Good Samaritan heard cries from the sewer grate and spotted a distressed mama duck lingering nearby.

The crew quickly scooped the three ducklings out and reunited them with the mother and siblings nearby.

Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association shared a video of the rescue.

It was the second time in as many days Toronto officials had to respond to a call about ducks. On Tuesday, police tweeted that a family of ducks was attempting to cross the road at Gardiner Street West and Islington Avenue.

Family of ducks attempting to cross the road

Vehicles are trying to avoid the family of ducks ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2017

