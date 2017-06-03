Canada Politics
'Grey Death' Is The Dangerous New Drug Hitting Canadian Streets

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — The federal government is looking to stave off the threat of a powerful new street drug its users have christened "grey death.''


Health Canada is seeking stakeholder comments on a proposal to add a deadly new compound, known formally as U-47700, to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

A posting in the Canada Gazette says U-47700 is being used by drug manufacturers in counterfeit prescription medications, as well as in other illicit drug mixtures such as cocaine and heroin.

"Grey death'' — named for its resemblance to concrete powder — is a combination of U-47700 and opioids like heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, an elephant sedative.

The government says U-47700 was detected in at least 254 law enforcement seizures identified by Health Canada in 2016.

This March, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted in favour of controlling it under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

As a signatory to the 1961 treaty, Canada is required to adopt controls over the substance.

Originally a pharmaceutical ingredient

U-47700 was initially developed as a potential pharmaceutical ingredient in the late 1970s. It was never developed for use as a medicinal drug, and has no known legitimate use apart from scientific research, the Gazette posting says.

The government also says more than 130 Internet user reports and more than 40 reports of fatal and non-fatal overdoses indicate U-47700 is being used as a recreational drug in Canada and around the world.

From April to June 2016, three non-fatal overdoses reportedly associated with U-47700 occurred in Canada.

Also on HuffPost:

Fentanyl In Metro Vancouver
  • September 2016

    Police in Delta, B.C. said it's a miracle that no one died after nine people overdosed within a 20-minute period on what are believed to be drugs laced with fentanyl. Emergency crews responded to a series of nearly simultaneous calls from four locations about recreational drug users who thought they were taking cocaine.

  • Hardy and Amelia Leighton

    Hardy and Amelia Leighton, both in their 30s, were found dead July 20, 2015, leaving behind their two-year-old son Magnus. Toxicology testing confirmed that the couple ingested toxic levels of fentanyl in combination with other drugs.

  • From January to May 2015, 54 deaths were linked to fentanyl. From July 7 to Aug. 7, 2015, fentanyl was detected in at least 12 deaths, said the BC Coroners Service. In 2012, there were a total of 15 deaths related to the narcotic.

  • Jack Bodie

    Jack Bodie, 17, and a 16-year-old friend were both found unconscious in a Vancouver park on Aug. 1, 2015 in a suspected fentanyl overdose. The teens were rushed to hospital where Bodie was placed on life support but he died a day later. His friend recovered and was released from hospital. Police believe the pair took fake Oxycontin.

  • Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

  • The cheap synthetic opioid often added in drug labs to heroin or Oxycontin to make it more potent and fast-acting, according to police. (Pictured is a photo released by Vancouver police of packages of fentanyl which users thought were heroin.)

  • North Vancouver RCMP said they suspect the death of a 31-year-old man on July 31, 2015 is also linked to fentanyl. A relative found the man in distress and called police, but he died at the scene.

  • On Aug. 9, 2015, 16 people overdosed in Vancouver — including six in one hour — from pink heroin that police suspect was laced with fentanyl.

  • Mounties showed off equipment, pills, money and weapons seized from a counterfeit Oxycontin production facility in Burnaby in 2015. They said there was enough fentanyl pills to put 200 to 300 people's lives at risk. Riley Goodwin, 26, of Vancouver, has been charged with production and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick shows off seized pill making equipment during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2015. Among the gear was a pill press capable of producing 18,000 tablets an hour, said police.

  • A member of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team is framed by pill manufacturing equipment while standing in a protective suit, of the type worn when dismantling drug production facilities containing fentanyl, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, holds genuine Oxycontin pills, left, and seized fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl, right, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • In October 2014, Vancouver police issued a warning about fentanyl masquerading as heroin. It caused more than 30 overdoses and one death that month.

