Ariana Grande Tells Manchester Fans 'We're Gonna Be All Right'

Singer Ariana Grande has returned to the stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester.



Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed her hits "Be Alright'' and "Break Free.'' About 50,000 fans were in attendance, including survivors of the attack and families of victims.



Ariana Grande performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images)

She told the audience, "Manchester, we're gonna be all right.''

Before her performance, she and her dancers held hands in solidarity.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the attack at Manchester Arena. But that wasn't going to stop them from coming back to show support for both Grande and the people killed in the attack.

Richardson says Grande is "very brave to come back so soon.''

They say the car and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.



Fans hold signs reading "We Stand Together" at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images)

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

Tipping says: "We can't let them stop us.''

Sunday's concert will raise money for victims of the attack that struck at Grande's show on May 22. The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Other artists performing include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry, Cold Play, Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horan and others.

With a file from HuffPost Canada, and an additional file from The Associated Press