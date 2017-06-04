Canadian Killed In London Terror Attack, Trudeau Confirms

ADVERTISEMENT

A Canadian is among the dead in Saturday night's terror attack in London, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Sunday.

"Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," Trudeau said in a statement.

Ten people were killed in total — seven victims and the three attackers, who were fatally shot by police within minutes. The men drove a van into pedestrians on the city's famous London Bridge. Wearing fake explosive vests, they then fled the van with large knives and attacked people in bars and restaurants.

“I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.”

— Justin Trudeau

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, are wounded.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement he was "shocked and appalled" by the attack. "Canadians abhor the ongoing acts of violence committed in Europe and the world by the contemptible failures drawn to groups like ISIS," Scheer wrote on Facebook.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston condemned the attack as "evil," on Twitter.

Sharon and I are heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives to evil and senseless attack last night in London. — David Johnston (@GGDavidJohnston) June 4, 2017

Read the prime minister's full statement:

Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed. We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery. Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different. These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve. Canadians stand united with the British people. We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice. The Government of Canada will not comment further at this time out of respect for the family.

With files from the Associated Press



Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram