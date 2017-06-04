ADVERTISEMENT

Londoners are responding with resilience and defiance in the wake of a terror attack that left seven dead and 48 others injured.

The coordinated attack in which a van ploughed into pedestrians, before three men jumped out and began stabbing passersby, seemed designed to create panic — but locals weren't going to let that happen.

People have hailed a man who ran away from the attack holding his pint of beer steady as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of strength.

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017

People are hating on this bloke but after the scare he's had he'll bloody need that beer! — Jennifer Kirby (@Jenni__Mari) June 3, 2017

Some joked on social media about London's notoriously high prices. Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: "Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I'm taking it with me.''

Others, including author J.K. Rowling, called out U.S. newspaper headlines claiming London was "reeling'' or "eerily quiet."

The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't. Don't confuse grief with lack of courage. https://t.co/9MEUfPLnkv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017

Woman on CNN talking about London's streets being eerily quiet. Mate, it's Sunday. They're not cowering in fear, they're having a lie in. — Scottieboy (@merseytart) June 4, 2017

During the attack, patrons at bars and restaurants in London's Borough Market heroically kept the attackers at bay.

"I went, 'Oi terrorists, cowards, Oi!'" witness Gerald Vowls told The Associated Press. He ran through the streets shouting, trying to lure the three men, who were armed with knives, toward police. Vowls and onlookers threw chairs and bottles of beer to keep the attackers at bay.

A man in a nearby pub sent out a tweet to let friends and family he was safe, listening to Madonna, and drinking gin.

Still shut in Vauxhall Tavern. Air con unit still dripping. Madonna's Like A Prayer still playing.

We are safe.

We have gin.#London pic.twitter.com/c3REQWqU3v — Rob Holley (@robholley) June 3, 2017

The day after the violence, Brits were adamant that they would keep calm and carry on.

"If me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men, hanging out with brilliant women, is what offends these people so much, I'm going to do it more, not less," witness Richard Angel told BBC, when he returned to Borough Market on Sunday to pay his restaurant bill and tip the staff.

Brilliant & defiant interview from someone who was in a restaurant attacked last night here in London. The right response from a tough city. pic.twitter.com/iyZT8V63Vc — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 4, 2017

"Due to the terror attacks, we will be opening as usual today ... Because f**k you, terrorism, that's why," tweeted one London restaurant.

Due to the terror attacks, we will be opening as usual today. Same time. Same food. Same customers. Because fuck you, terrorism, that's why. — Mangal 2 Restaurant (@Mangal2) June 4, 2017

The incident was the third terrorist attack in the U.K. in as many months. In March, a car drove through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, and in May, a bomb was set off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

On Sunday, just two weeks after the attack at her concert, Grande returned to the stage in Manchester, along with survivors and victim's families.

Her manager Scooter Braun was asked hours before the concert began if it would still happen, in light of the London attack.

“In tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly," he wrote in a statement.

With files from The Associated Press

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.