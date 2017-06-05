Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau Tells 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' He Disagrees With Trump On Environment

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a popular American morning show that he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with U.S. President Donald Trump when it comes to the environment.

And Trudeau also used his appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in Niagara Falls, Ont. Monday to hint how his approach to terrorism may differ from his U.S. counterpart.

The mostly fluffy interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest touched on Trudeau’s reputation for flashy socks and shirtless photos. However, the prime minister also tried to promote the “very deep relationship” between Canada and the United States.

“We are connected like no two countries in the world and that will continue,” Trudeau said.

Ripa noted that Trudeau was close to former president Barack Obama and asked him how he would characterize his relationship with Trump. Trudeau said he has a “good, constructive working relationship” with the president but, without being prompted, offered up how they differ.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, waves to the crowd following his appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in Niagara Falls, Ont. on June 5, 2017. (Photo: Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press)

“I mean, today’s World Environment Day and we don’t agree on that because I think there’s a lot of good jobs in the environment that we are building for,” he said, sparking applause.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord last week. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Trudeau spoke directly with Trump to express “his disappointment with the president’s decision.”

Trudeau said both leaders are “connected” on trying to create good jobs for the middle class and keeping close economic ties.

donald trump
U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

“We need to keep that border open, safe, smooth-flowing. We both agree on that.”

Seacrest also asked about the weekend terror attack in London, U.K. that left at least seven people dead, including Canadian Christine Archibald.

“What goes through your mind when you think about keeping Canada safe?” Seacrest asked.

Trudeau called it the biggest responsibility of any leader.

“That balance — defending our security and keeping us Canadian — is what people expect of me. And I’m always going to do both of those things.”

“There’s all sorts of different things we need to do, whether it’s investing in safety, security, police officers and investigative national security stuff or whether it’s in creating a society in which we’re there for each other, we lean on each other, we’re resilient enough to handle bad things happening without falling into a bad space,” Trudeau said.

“That balance — defending our security and keeping us Canadian — is what people expect of me. And I’m always going to do both of those things.”

Trudeau’s remarks about staying vigilant “without falling into a bad space” are similar to those from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who told Londoners over the weekend that with increased police presence in the wake of the attack, there was “no reason to be alarmed.”

Trump took Khan’s remarks out of context and blasted him on social media.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump also used the attack to call for a strengthened version of his proposed travel ban — which was struck down by U.S. courts. — on all refugees and visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump tweeted.

Khan’s office shot back that the mayor had more pressing matters than responding to Trump’s “ill-informed tweet.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Subscribe to our podcast
Follow us on Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations