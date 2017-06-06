Canada Style
2017 CFDA Awards: The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Over the years, the CFDA Awards have earned the nickname, "Oscars of the fashion industry," for its star-studded guest list and honouring of the industry's most iconic designers.

It was a big night for Raf Simons, who joined Calvin Klein as Chief Creative Officer in August 2016, winning Designer of the Year in both the womenswear and menswear categories.

The last designer to do that? Calvin Klein himself back in 1993.

Fashion crowds marvelled over Bella Hadid's new chopped 'do with its wispy bangs, and not only was it a total pleasure to see The Row designers, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, on the red carpet, but 55-year-old Meg Ryan. Long time no see, Meg!

marykate and ashley

With Seth Meyers cracking the jokes as host, and Janelle Monae delivering a powerful political speech after taking home an honour for her contributions to January's Women's March, the fashionable night was a one for the books.

Check out some of the best dressed stars below!

Bella Hadid in Off-White

bella hadid


Meg Ryan in Christian Siriano

meg ryan


Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano

janelle monae


Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta

nicole kidman


Gabrielle Union in Rodarte

gabrielle union


Gigi Hadid in The Row

gigi hadid


Elsa Hosk in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

elsa hosk


Lupita Nyong’o in Jason Wu

lupita nyongo


Coco Rocha in Cynthia Rowley

coco rocha


Karen Elson, Pat McGrath, Adwoa Aboah, and Sarah Sophie Flicker

pat mcgrath

 

