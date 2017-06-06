Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Drunk Alberta School Bus Driver Drove Into Tree, RCMP Says

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

RED DEER, Alta. — A school bus driver is facing drunk driving charges after a bus hit a tree in Red Deer, Alta.

RCMP say it happened Monday afternoon in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood.

school bus
A school bus driver in Red Deer, Alta. has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

A witness told police the bus collided with a tree and a sign, then continued driving through the neighbourhood for short distance before stopping.

EMS assessed the driver and the children and said there were no injuries.

Children between the ages of five and 12 were on the bus.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, who is 42 and from Red Deer, is to appear in court on July 12 on several charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Also On HuffPost:
Close
Drunk Driving In Canada
of
  • 10. British Columbia

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 2.15, and a 27% decrease from 2005 to 2009.

  • 9. Alberta

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 2.03, and a 12.5% decrease from 2005 to 2009.

  • 8. Manitoba

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 2.82, and a 33.5% increase from 2005 to 2009.

  • 7. New Brunswick

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 3.60, and a 24% decrease from 205 to 2009.

  • 6. Newfoundland

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 4.57, and a 51% decrease from 2005 to 2009.

  • 5. Nova Scotia

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 4.86, and a 30% increase from 2005 to 2009.

  • 4. Ontario

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 5.46, a 21.5% decrease from 2005 to 2009.

  • 3. Prince Edward Island

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 5.58, and a 128.5% increase from 2005 to 2009.

  • 2. Quebec

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 5.70, and a 25% decrease from 2005 to 2009.

  • 1. Saskatchewan

    Impairment-related crash deaths per 100,000 in Canadian provinces in 2009: 8.44, and a 27% increase from 2005 to 2009.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

 

Conversations