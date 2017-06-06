ADVERTISEMENT

Sephora: a beauty-obsessed individual's magical haven.

We mean, c'mon! Have you ever walked into that paradise? Lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, foundations galore! It's no wonder that many of us are guilty of dropping hundreds and hundreds of dollars in there.

But if you had to choose what products to get your hands on right now, which best-sellers would they be? Our friends at Allure found 2017's top nine products and trust us, they're goooooooood.

From Ciaté London's luminizing highlight balm, to Jen Atkin's Ouai dry shampoo that every celeb is raving about right now, Allure has got you covered in the makeup, hair and skin department.

A post shared by OUAI Haircare (@theouai) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Oh, and did we mention Marc Jacobs' highliner matte eye crayon is among the must-have products? Yup, run to Sephora now, people! Because these products don't stay on the shelves for long.

Check out the video above to take a look at some of the biggest-selling products at Sephora in 2017!