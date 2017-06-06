ADVERTISEMENT

Forget juice cleanses, the only liquid your body really needs is a nice tall glass of H2O.

In the video above by Oxygen Two, we discover six health benefits of only drinking water for as little as 30 days. Water does more than just hydrate you, it'll slow down the signs of aging and even boost your brain power.

According to a 2013 study in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, consuming 8 to 10 cups of water daily can speed up reaction time and improve your focus.

Increased water consumption can also strengthen your immune system and protect you from kidney stones and everyday aches and pains. According to the National Kidney Foundation, drinking water is one of the best things you can do to prevent kidney stones, since it increases urine production. Water is especially important to drink when doing activities that cause you to sweat a lot.

As if those weren't good enough reasons to fill up a glass of agua, water can also enhance your metabolism and ultimately help you drop some weight. According to wellness experts Gaiam, drinking water will actually convince your body to stop retaining it and cleanse your system of waste. It also can work as an appetite suppressant, so if you drink a glass before eating, you won't want to eat as much.

Watch the video above for more health benefits of drinking water.