Drink Only Water For 30 Days And This Is How Your Health Will Improve

Forget juice cleanses, the only liquid your body really needs is a nice tall glass of H2O.

In the video above by Oxygen Two, we discover six health benefits of only drinking water for as little as 30 days. Water does more than just hydrate you, it'll slow down the signs of aging and even boost your brain power.

According to a 2013 study in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, consuming 8 to 10 cups of water daily can speed up reaction time and improve your focus.

drinking water

Increased water consumption can also strengthen your immune system and protect you from kidney stones and everyday aches and pains. According to the National Kidney Foundation, drinking water is one of the best things you can do to prevent kidney stones, since it increases urine production. Water is especially important to drink when doing activities that cause you to sweat a lot.

As if those weren't good enough reasons to fill up a glass of agua, water can also enhance your metabolism and ultimately help you drop some weight. According to wellness experts Gaiam, drinking water will actually convince your body to stop retaining it and cleanse your system of waste. It also can work as an appetite suppressant, so if you drink a glass before eating, you won't want to eat as much.

Watch the video above for more health benefits of drinking water.

  • Drink a Glass in the Morning

    Whether you are looking to improve your daily intake of water or not, you should start every morning off with an eight-ounce glass of warm water with lemon. This will not only re-hydrate your system after a long sleeping period without water, but it will also jumpstart your digestive system for the day. Watch: Why You Should Start Your Day With Lemon Water

  • Eat More Fruits and Veggies

    Adding more water into your diet doesn’t have to mean chugging glass after glass of water — give eating your water a try. Many fruits and vegetables like strawberries, cucumbers, and watermelon have a high water content that'll help hydrate while you nosh. Watch: How to Reduce Eye Puffiness With Cucumber Water

  • Drink Water Before Every Meal

    Sometimes setting a goal around a routine can be the best way to stick to the goal you set. If you want to drink more water, pair it with an activity you do on a regular basis — eating. Before you start your meal, drink a glass of water. This will make sure there is more water in your system. Plus, having water in your stomach before you eat can help you feel fuller faster. Watch: Why You Should Drink Water Before Your Splurge on Food

  • Set a Timer

    If your main problem is simply forgetting to make time for water throughout your busy day, set an alert or timer on your phone or computer to remind you to drink water. Make sure you have a water bottle or glass on hand so that when your reminder goes off you are prepared to get something to drink. Get more creative ways to drink more water here. Watch: How to Use Water to Cut Calories in Your Wine Glass

