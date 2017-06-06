Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Former U.S. Embassy To Become Indigenous-Dedicated Space: Source

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — A government source says the former U.S. embassy across from Parliament Hill is set to become a space dedicated to First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

The federal government is expected to release more details on plans for the building at 100 Wellington St. in the coming weeks.

The source says consultations will take place with indigenous communities to determine how the space will be used.

former us embassyPedestrians walk past the former U.S. embassy on Wellington Street as it is framed by the iron fence of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The building was built in the 1930s, acquired from the U.S. government in 1997, and has remained vacant since 1998.

Last summer, Canadians were asked to share their views on how to best use the building.

The survey found the widest appeal for Canada House — a venue proposed to display diversity and achievements — while a gallery for artwork of national significance received significant support from respondents 55 or older.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
11 Facts About Canada's First Nations
of
  • Canada Comes From An Iroquois Word

    The word Canada comes from the Iroquois word kanata meaning village, settlement or land.

  • The Many Tongues Of Canada

    There are currently over 60 First Nations languages in Canada grouped into 12 distinct language families, according to Statistics Canada.

  • Women As Leaders

    Before European Settlers came to Canada, it was not uncommon for Aboriginal women to hold equal power to men, and even had to ability to take the power away from the chief, reports UBC. Women’s suffrage in Canada was not granted until 1918.

  • The Meaning Of The Headdress

    The North American headdress was earned, each feather representing an act of bravery.

  • Tribes of Canada

    There are over 600 different tribes in Canada each with their own culture and belief system.

  • Who Was Once Here

    The High King of France commissioned Giovanni da Verrazzano to reach Asia by sailing around North America in 1523. He described the coastline as densely populated and full of bonfire smoke, saying it could be smelt from hundreds of miles away at sea. Some academics place the American Aboriginal population at 50 million while some argue it to have been 100 million. Today’s First Nations population of Canada falls around 1.4 million.

  • Historical Allies

    During the early days of colonization, Britain saw Aboriginal people as essential to protecting their colonies and considered them powerful allies who helped battle the French during the Seven Year War and fought off American invasion during the War of 1812.

  • The Fur Trade

    First Nations people played a major role during the fur trade between the 17th and 19th centuries, which attracted merchants from around the world.

  • Aboriginal Lineage

    Archaeology tells us that aboriginal people have lived in the Maritimes provinces of Canada for at least 11,000 years.

  • Reserves

    After the decline of the fur trade and the end of the War of 1812, more settlers came to Canada, creating a large enough population to protect their own borders. First Nations were seen as impeding on economic development and were sent to live on isolated reserves, while more land was set aside to accommodate new settlers.

  • The Youngest People In Canada

    Aboriginal people have the youngest demographic in Canada, with a median age of 28, while the median age for non-aboriginal Canadians is 41.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations