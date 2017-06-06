ADVERTISEMENT

UNITY, Sask. — Whether it's a long, late night or an early-morning gig, some people just find it tough to get going without a cup of java.

A woman living on a farm near Unity, Sask., says she awoke about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to find a stranger standing in her bedroom.

To her surprise, the older, white male asked her to get him a coffee, then left the room so she could get dressed.

The woman quickly snapped a photo of the guy with her phone, then locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

When RCMP showed up, they determined that money and alcohol had been taken by the intruder.

The suspect was nabbed on the Yellowhead Highway, driving at erractic speeds with a ladder hanging out of his trunk.

John Nathanial Porter, 62, of Lucky Lake, Sask., faces multiple charges and will appear in court in Maidstone, Sask., on July 11.