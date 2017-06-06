Canada Politics
NDP Leadership Race 2017: Party Confident Voting Results Will Be 'Verifiable'

 |  By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Federal New Democrats have confidence in the voting system they have in place for their leadership race as mud continues to fly over the recently concluded Conservative campaign.

"The voting system we have implemented is extremely rigorous and contains numerous safeguards to ensure that the results are accurate and verifiable," Rick Devereux, the NDP's director of leadership, said Tuesday in an email to The Canadian Press.

"The fact that members will be able to vote online also diminishes the risk of human error. That being said, the ballots will be kept in a secure place after the election of the new leader."

Destruction of Tory ballots one of many concerns

The destruction of the paper ballots from the Conservative leadership race immediately after it concluded on May 27 is one of several concerns that have surfaced in the days since Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer beat out Quebec MP Maxime Bernier for the top job.

Another has been that the party reported 141,362 ballots were counted on that day while the voters' list sent to each campaign showed just 133,896 voted, according to media reports citing red flags raised by Bernier's supporters.

The difference of 7,466 is just slightly higher than the number of votes that separated Scheer and Bernier on the final ballot. In the 13th round, Scheer received 62,593 to 55,544 for Bernier.

The race wasn't won on votes, however, but on the points allocated to candidates based on the percentage share of the votes they received in each riding across the country.

The Conservative party has explained the difference in vote totals as being the product of human error — volunteers checked off names by hand of those who voted in person on May 27 at polling stations across the country, and didn't strike the names from the party's central electronic list.

conservative party
The Conservative party has explained the difference in vote totals as being the product of human error. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

The party has said that doesn't mean anyone could have voted twice, as the paper list noted those who'd already voted by mail.

Others are complaining about never receiving a ballot, despite asking for one multiple times. The party has placed the blame for that on Canada Post and not on their own officials.

No formal complaint over the process has been filed to the race's organizing committee, said party spokesman Cory Hann, who also pointed to the rules agreed to by all candidates.

"The vote, organized by the (chief returning officer) and verified by the independent auditor (of valid ballots and points received) is final and binding," reads the applicable section of the rules.

While many of the complaints have been made anonymously, party officials have not shied away from defending the process.

Process was fair: O'Toole

"I maintain that the process wasn't perfect, but it wasn't biased and it produced a result which should now be accepted by all," Derek Vanstone, the deputy returning officer, said Tuesday on Twitter.

Conservative MP and defeated leadership candidate Erin O'Toole said in a statement Tuesday that he has no complaints about the voting system.

"Based on my team's experience with the leadership election, I am very confident that the process was run fairly," he said.

The NDP are using a similar ballot to the Conservatives, allowing members to rank their preferences among the candidates in the race. There are currently five.

But unlike the Tories, the NDP won't count all the ballots on the same day. Instead, the party is planning for several rounds of ballot tallying spread out over weeks if no candidate hits the 50+1 per cent threshold in the first round.

Those who are casting ballots online can change their vote in between the rounds. The first round begins on September 18 and ends on October 1.

The New Democrats are no stranger to vote counts going wrong; during the 2012 leadership campaign, the party's website was attacked, leading to lengthy delays in voting and the announcement of results.

The Conservatives had cited the NDP's experience as one of the reasons they opted to forgo online voting during their race.

NDP Leadership Race 2017: Candidates
of
  • Jagmeet Singh, 38

    The Ontario MPP and former deputy leader of the Ontario NDP joined the race in May 2017. A bilingual Sikh known for his social media prowess and fashion sense, Singh is seen as a top contender.

  • Charlie Angus, 54

    The veteran Ontario MP, first elected in 2004, joined the race in February 2017. He has long been an advocate for indigenous children and has spoken out passionately on behalf of the Attawapiskat First Nation.

  • Niki Ashton, 34

    The Manitoba MP, first elected in 2008, ran for the federal NDP leadership in 2012 but was eliminated after the first ballot. A strong performer in the House of Commons, she has served in several key critic roles for her party, including indigenous affairs, status of women, and jobs.

  • Peter Julian, 55

    The veteran B.C. MP, first elected in 2004, was the first to enter the race. He's fluently bilingual and previously served as the NDP House leader.

  • Guy Caron, 48

    An economist by training, Caron was first elected in 2011 and served as his party's finance critic. He joined the race shortly after Julian and Angus.

  • Pat Stogran, 59

    Stogran, the former veterans ombudsman and a retired Canadian Armed Forces colonel, dropped out of the race on June 3, 2017.

  • Who's Almost In?

  • Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury

    El-Khoury, the founder of a Montreal consulting firm, is also registered to run.

  • UP NEXT: Key NDP MPs defeated in 2015

  • In the 2015 federal election, Thomas Mulcair's New Democrats fell from 95 seats to 44. And several high-profile incumbents from across the country were defeated, usually to Liberal candidates. Here are a few key names that will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Paul Dewar

    First elected: 2006 Riding: Ottawa Centre Shadow cabinet role: Foreign affairs Dewar also ran for the leadership of the party in 2012.

  • Megan Leslie

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Halifax Shadow cabinet role: Deputy leader, environment

  • Peter Stoffer

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Sackville—Eastern Shore (N.S.) Shadow cabinet role: Veterans affairs Stoffer was named Maclean's magazines Parliamentarian of the year in 2013 and frequently won the most congenial MP award.

  • Jack Harris

    First elected: 2008 Riding: St. John's East Shadow cabinet role: National defence Harris was also the longtime leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party.

  • Nycole Turmel

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Hull—Aylmer Shadow cabinet role: Opposition whip Turmel served as interim NDP leader after Jack Layton stepped down to battle cancer. She was leader of the Official Opposition from August, 2011, to March, 2012.

  • Craig Scott

    First elected: 2012 Riding: Toronto Danforth Shadow cabinet role: Democratic and parliamentary reform Scott represented the Toronto riding held by former leader Jack Layton.

  • Malcolm Allen

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Welland Shadow cabinet role: Agriculture and Agri-Food

  • Françoise Boivin

    First elected: 2011 (though she served from 2004-2006 as a Liberal MP) Riding: Gatineau Shadow cabinet role: Justice

  • Robert Chisholm

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Halifax Atlantic Shadow cabinet role: Fisheries, deputy employment insurance Chisholm served as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and ran for the federal leadership in 2012.

  • Ryan Cleary

    First elected: 2011 Riding: St. John's South—Mount Pearl Shadow cabinet role: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

  • Jinny Sims

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Newton—North Delta Shadow cabinet role: Employment and Social Development

  • Pat Martin

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Winnipeg Centre Shadow cabinet role: Public Works and Government Services Martin is perhaps the most quotable politician in Canada.

  • UP NEXT: Defeated Harper cabinet ministers

  • Though Stephen Harper was re-elected in his Calgary riding in the 2015 federal election, many members of his cabinet went down in defeat. Here are some key figures from Harper's inner circle who will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Chris Alexander

    Cabinet position: Minister of citizenship and immigration Riding: Ajax First elected: 2011

  • Joe Oliver

    Cabinet position: Minister of finance Riding: Eglinton-Lawrence (Toronto) First elected: 2011 Oliver also previously served as minister of natural resources

  • Bernard Valcourt

    Cabinet position: Minister of aboriginal affairs Riding: Madawaska—Restigouche (N.B.) First elected: 2011 (though he was a Progressive Conservative MP from 1984 to 1993).

  • Julian Fantino

    Cabinet position: Associate defence minister Riding: Vaughan First elected: 2010 Fantino is probably better remembered for his controversial tenure as minister of veterans affairs.

  • Leona Aglukkaq

    Cabinet position: Minister of the environment Riding: Nunavut First elected: 2008 Aglukkaq previously served as minister of health, and was the first Inuk in Canadian history named to federal cabinet.

  • Greg Rickford

    Cabinet position: Minister of natural resources Riding: Kenora First elected: 2008 Rickford previously served as minister of state for science and technology.

  • Gail Shea

    Cabinet position: Minister of fisheries and oceans Riding: Egmont (P.E.I.) First elected: 2008

  • Tim Uppal

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for multiculturalism Riding: Edmonton—Sherwood Park First elected: 2008 Uppal also previously served as minister of state for democratic reform.

  • Ed Holder

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for science and technology Riding: London West First elected: 2008

  • John Duncan

    Cabinet position: Chief government whip Riding: Vancouver Island North First elected: 2008 (though he also served as an MP from 1993 to 2006). Duncan previously served as minister of aboriginal affairs.

