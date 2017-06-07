Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

B.C. Legislature To Return For An Expected Confidence Vote

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

VICTORIA — Politicians have been called back to the British Columbia legislature on June 22, setting the stage for a possible change in the provincial government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

No party won a majority of seats in a provincial election last month.

The Liberals won 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP winning 41 seats and the Greens three.

christy clark
B.C. Premier Christy Clark speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on May 30, 2017. (Photo: Darry Dyck/CP)

The results left Clark with a tenuous grip on power and spelled the likely end for the Liberals' 16 years in government.

Government House Leader Mike de Jong issued a statement Wednesday about the recall of the legislature, saying the first order of business will be to elect a Speaker.

"After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house.''

Green Leader Andrew Weaver welcomed the decision to recall the house.

"I'm glad that the premier has finally decided to recall the legislature,'' Weaver said in a statement. "In the weeks since the election, it has been encouraging to see all three parties agree that British Columbians want us to work together.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
B.C. Election Night 2017
of

  • Liberal supporters cheer as B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark wins her seat as they watch the polls come in on May 10, 2017 in Vancouver. Read the details here.

  • An NDP supporter watches results at NDP election night headquarters in Vancouver.

  • Green party supporters watch as results come in from election night at the Delta Ocean Pointe in Victoria.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and his wife Ellie watch election results on TV at a hotel after the provincial election polls closed.

  • B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark and her son Hamish watch the polls come in Vancouver.

  • B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark prepares to cast her ballot in the in Vancouver on May 9, 2017.

  • Clark takes a selfie after voting in the B.C. election.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan walks to speak to reporters while bringing voters to a polling station to vote in the provincial election, in Coquitlam, B.C. on Tuesday.

  • Horgan and his wife Ellie kiss while waiting after bringing voters to a polling station.

  • B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver arrives with his family to vote at Gordon Head Middle School in Victoria, B.C.

  • Weaver and his family head to the polling station.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations