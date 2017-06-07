Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Liberals' Defence Policy: Military Operations Will Include Cyber Attacks, Drone Strikes

 |  By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
HARJIT SAJJAN JONATHAN VANCE
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan unveils the Liberal government's long-awaited vision for expanding the Canadian Armed Forces in Ottawa on June 7, 2017. The Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance looks on. | Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Print

OTTAWA — Canada will add hundreds of new elite special forces commandos, wage offensive cyber warfare attacks and deploy armed drones to international battlefields as part of its military response to new global security threats.

The new defence review identifies a wide range of harrowing and borderless threats, including the "grey zone" of hybrid warfare, ever-present terrorism and climate change.

Some of Canada's military operations will include government-sanctioned cyber attacks and drone strikes on foreign threats, and an increased role for special forces in overseas missions.

The review says this new, elite and futuristic approach to war fighting will respect domestic and international laws.

harjit sajjan
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan unveils the Liberal government's long-awaited vision for expanding the Canadian Armed Forces in Ottawa on June 7, 2017. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

However, the very nature of the cloak of secrecy that envelops almost all of Canada's special forces, as well as the active expansion of fighting in cyberspace will likely raise questions about transparency and civil liberties.

The policy increases the ranks of special forces by 605 people. They will get new airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools.

The special forces are made up of elite JTF-2 commandos and the Joint Incident Response Unit, which is responsible for responding to nuclear, chemical and biological attacks, a contingent of 2,000 in all.

There are about 200 special forces commandos deployed in northern Iraq on a mission focused mainly on training Kurdish fighters.

Cyberspace increasingly hostile: review

However, Canadian special forces have engaged in gun battles in Iraq as they've ventured onto the battlefield for training.

And in March, the government revealed that some of the special forces took part in the battle to reclaim the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIL when an undisclosed number of them accompanied Iraqi forces in the city.

The review says cyberspace is becoming an increasingly hostile place with an increase of state and non-state actors posing threats, and concludes that "a purely defensive cyber posture is not sufficient."

The review says the military will launch "active cyber operations against potential adversaries in the context of government authorized military missions."

While non-state actors — terrorists — proliferate and exploit cyberspace, the review says, "the most sophisticated cyber threats come from the intelligence and military services of foreign states."

The review doesn't name specific countries, but highlights the threat posed by "hybrid war," something associated with Russia and accusations it has tried to influence elections in foreign countries, notably the last American presidential contest that brought Donald Trump to power.

Climate change identified as a threat

"Hybrid methods are frequently used to undermine the credibility and legitimacy of a national government or international alliance," the review said. "By staying in the fog of the grey zone, states can influence events in their favour without triggering outright armed conflict."

That presents challenges for how Canada and its allies should respond, notably the application of NATO's Article 5 that says an attack on one member country constitutes an attack on all 28 countries in the alliance.

The use of armed, unmanned drone aircraft will also become a feature of future Canadian Forces operations, the review predicts, as Canada faces new threats from "weaponized" drones.

Climate change is also singled out as threat, one which knows no borders, because of its ability to force mass migrations of people, which can create humanitarian crises and spark fights for scarce resources.

Earlier On HuffPost:



Also on HuffPost:

Close
Current MPs With Military Experience (2016)
of
  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

  • UP NEXT: Unseen Sides Of The Afghan War

  • Check out a selection of photographs from Razistan below showing the unseen sides of the war. Mussa Ahmadi, an 18-year-old heroin addict in Kabul. Photo: Sandra Calligaro

  • A refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonte Wentzel

  • Outdoor school for children in eastern Afghanistan. Photo: Jacob Simkin

  • Afghan National Army recruits on a night-time training exercise. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • Fahim Bash rehearses in his studio in Kabul's musicians' neighborhood on Koche Kharabat Road. Photo: Lorenzo Tugnoli

  • Audience members at Afghan Star, a popular Afghan television show. Photo: John Wendle

  • A Pashtun man and his wife visit the doctor. Photo: Mikhail Galustov

  • Soldier in a sandstorm in Northern Afghanistan. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • The cast and crew of the production "Doste" film a scene on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images

  • An Afghan commando on patrol in Helmand Province. Photo: Pieter ten Hoopen

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations