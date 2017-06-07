Canada Parents
George And Amal Clooney's Parents Can't Stop Gushing About The Twins

George and Amal Clooney didn’t waste any time when it came to introducing their newborn twins, Ella and Alexander, to their family. In fact, just two hours after the infants were born in the U.K., the happy family Skyped George’s parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Warren, who live in Kentucky.

“They are gorgeous. Nina swears they have George's nose,” Nick, 83, said in a phone interview with Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke. “Not both of them — one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George's] nose, his little profile.”

Nick and George Clooney in 2011.

“I love their names, Alexander and Ella,” he added. “Both sound terrific.”

We couldn’t agree more! These classic names are extremely fashionable. Ella is a German name that means “fair maiden,” and is sweetly juxtaposed with Alexander, a Greek name that means “defender of men.” The two names are also subtly linked with the letter “A,” as one ends with it and the other begins with it.

Ella and Alexander were born on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. While their parents have not yet revealed any photos of the newborns, Grandpa Nick reassures that they are “gorgeous” and that both have “dark hair.”

Amal Clooney and her mother Baria Alamuddin in 2015.

Amal’s parents are just as excited about the arrival of the twins. Her mother Baria Alamuddin, who was present at the birth in London, gushed to AFP: “We are over the moon. It was a beautiful delivery. Everything went well. The babies are beautiful and doing well.”

The human rights lawyer’s father, Ramzi Alamuddin, was in Beirut at the time of his grandkids' birth. However, he also spoke to AFP, saying, “Everything is perfect. I am very happy for them. They will be great parents.”

“We are over the moon. It was a beautiful delivery.”
— Baria Alamuddin

Now that the twins are here, it’s not just George and Amal’s parents who are gushing, but also their celebrity friends.

On Tuesday, Salma Hayek happily told People magazine that she is confident in the couple’s ability to be great parents. “I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands,” she told the site.

Rande Gerber, George's business partner (and Cindy Crawford's husband) gave the couple the most appropriate gift now that they’re first-time parents. In a tweet posted by their business Casamigos Tequila, Gerber is seen wheeling a dolly stacked with diapers across the room.

“Special delivery,” he wrote in the caption.

The Clooneys have certainly created a lot of buzz with the arrival of their little ones, and we couldn’t be happier for this new family!

