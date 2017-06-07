Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Liberals' New Defence Policy Includes Almost $14 Billion Spending Boost

 |  By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
HARJIT SAJJAN
Adrian Wyld/CP
Print

OTTAWA — Canada will increase annual defence spending by $13.9 billion over the next decade, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday as he unveiled the Liberal government's long-awaited vision for expanding the Canadian Armed Forces.

The money will be used to put another 5,000 troops in uniform and add new modern capabilities, such as letting the military conduct cyberattacks and to buy armed drones for unmanned airstrikes.

It will also go towards offsetting the skyrocketing financial — and political — cost of buying new warships and fighter jets.

"If we're serious about our role in the world, we must be serious about funding our military," Sajjan told a news conference.

"And we are."

harjit sajjan
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan unveils the Liberal government's long-awaited vision for expanding the Canadian Armed Forces in Ottawa on June 7, 2017. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Sajjan described the plan as being focused on necessary outputs and capabilities in order to ensure Canada is strong at home, secure within North America and able to meet its international responsibilities.

"This is a significant investment in defence, 70 per cent incerase in our budget within 10 years," he said.

"This allows the Canadian Armed Forces now to be able to have the right resources and planned sustainable funding to be able to create the right plan and sustain itself for the future."

Sajjan did not directly answer, however, when he was asked whether the additional spending would be financed by higher deficits or spending cuts elsewhere.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau characterized the plan as a "new course" for Canada's military to both "meet the complex defence challenges of today" as well as prepare for future demands.

It means, once fully realized, an increase in annual defence spending of about 70 per cent, Garneau said.

"If we're serious about our role in the world, we must be serious about funding our military."

The government will also commit a large amount of money to better support Canada's military personnel, particularly the ill and injured, as well as family members.

Still, while some of the money will start flowing right away, the long-awaited defence policy document shows the taps aren't expected to open all the way until after the next election.

Officials say the delay is necessary to make sure money is available for when it's needed.

But the delay in major new funding is expected to raise concerns among those who wanted to see immediate spending increases as a hedge against future cost-cutting efforts aimed at fighting the deficit.

That is what happened with the last such vision, unveiled by the previous Conservative government in 2008 but quickly rendered unaffordable and subjected to billions of dollars in spending cuts.

The Liberals' much-anticipated defence policy has been a year in the making and represents the first comprehensive vision for Canada's military in more than a decade.

The policy makes the case for a major expansion of Canada's military capabilities by three trends: growing tension between global powers; the changing nature of conflict; and rapid technological advancements.

Policy puts off most spending until after 2019 election

The plan also comes as Canada and other NATO allies have faced pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to dramatically increase defence spending to reach two per cent of GDP.

Canada currently spends about one per cent of GDP on defence, which puts it at the back of the pack among NATO members.

But the policy document says Canada has been under-reporting its defence spending for years by not including the money spent by other departments on such items as peacekeeping and veterans' benefits.

As a result, it says defence spending is actually closer to around 1.19 per cent this fiscal year, and that it will increase to 1.4 per cent of GDP by 2026-27.

In real terms, that will mean an increase in cash spending from about $18.9 billion this year to $32.7 billion in 2026-27, with the biggest jump — at least in the short term — in 2020-21.

That increase, officials said, lines up with when the government plans to begin spending in earnest on 15 new warships, which are now expected to cost up to $60 billion to build instead of the previous estimate of $26 billion.

The government also plans to buy 88 new fighter jets at a cost of between $15 billion and $19 billion, which is significantly more than the $9 billion the Conservatives budgeted for 65 F-35s.

But the defence policy also puts off much of the spending until after the next election in 2019.

Earlier On HuffPost:



Also on The Huffington Post

Close
Current MPs With Military Experience (2016)
of
  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

  • UP NEXT: Unseen Sides Of The Afghan War

  • Check out a selection of photographs from Razistan below showing the unseen sides of the war. Mussa Ahmadi, an 18-year-old heroin addict in Kabul. Photo: Sandra Calligaro

  • A refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonte Wentzel

  • Outdoor school for children in eastern Afghanistan. Photo: Jacob Simkin

  • Afghan National Army recruits on a night-time training exercise. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • Fahim Bash rehearses in his studio in Kabul's musicians' neighborhood on Koche Kharabat Road. Photo: Lorenzo Tugnoli

  • Audience members at Afghan Star, a popular Afghan television show. Photo: John Wendle

  • A Pashtun man and his wife visit the doctor. Photo: Mikhail Galustov

  • Soldier in a sandstorm in Northern Afghanistan. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • The cast and crew of the production "Doste" film a scene on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images

  • An Afghan commando on patrol in Helmand Province. Photo: Pieter ten Hoopen

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations