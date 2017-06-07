Obama-Trudeau Dinner At Montreal's Liverpool House, As Told By Social Media
A big visit had taken over Montreal on Tuesday evening. Barack Obama was in the city, and social media was all over it after a well-attended speech to the Montreal Board of Trade at the Palais des congrÃ¨s.
Obama then headed to the restaurant Liverpool House to talk to... Justin Trudeau.
David McMillan, the Rue Notre-Dame ouest restaurant's head chef, was obviously very proud to welcome these two particular clients. They tastedâ€” among other thingsâ€” Quebec lobster and asparagus.
Here is, in videos and photos, a summary of the evening as seen by social media:
The neighbourhood took notice
TÃªte-Ã -tÃªte en cours entre @JustinTrudeau et @BarackObama dans le quartier St-Henri Ã MontrÃ©al (VidÃ©o @25stanley) #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/lpM4pcK8gg
â€” Pascal Robidas (@pascalrobidas) 6 juin 2017
It allowed Trudeau to share a photo worthy of House of Cards:
Comment amener de jeunes leaders Ã agir dans leur communautÃ©? Merci @BarackObama dâ€™Ãªtre venu dans ma ville pour nous livrer vos rÃ©flexions. pic.twitter.com/uUCxOJQP24
â€” Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 juin 2017
It made for an unforgettable memory for the chef
Yes @BarackObama @JustinTrudeau @LiverHouse @joebeef @Monmontreal great night! Thank u , Merci! pic.twitter.com/Fkoe1R7aDN
â€” David McMillan (@joebeef) 7 juin 2017
There was a lot of curiosity...
C'EST AU LIVERPOOL HOUSE RUE NOTRE-DAME OUEST QU'OBAMA ET TRUDEAU ONT SOUPÃ‰...
"Donc, qu'est-ce que Barack et... https://t.co/cxO0npZVvU
â€” David LeGrand (@davidturbis) 7 juin 2017
And there was even applause at the end of the meal!
Obama-Trudeau dinner in Montreal is over! pic.twitter.com/StnFvS3O7U
â€” Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) 7 juin 2017