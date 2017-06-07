ADVERTISEMENT

A big visit had taken over Montreal on Tuesday evening. Barack Obama was in the city, and social media was all over it after a well-attended speech to the Montreal Board of Trade at the Palais des congrÃ¨s.

Obama then headed to the restaurant Liverpool House to talk to... Justin Trudeau.

David McMillan, the Rue Notre-Dame ouest restaurant's head chef, was obviously very proud to welcome these two particular clients. They tastedâ€” among other thingsâ€” Quebec lobster and asparagus.

Here is, in videos and photos, a summary of the evening as seen by social media:

The neighbourhood took notice













It allowed Trudeau to share a photo worthy of House of Cards:

Comment amener de jeunes leaders Ã agir dans leur communautÃ©? Merci @BarackObama dâ€™Ãªtre venu dans ma ville pour nous livrer vos rÃ©flexions. pic.twitter.com/uUCxOJQP24 â€” Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 juin 2017





It made for an unforgettable memory for the chef





There was a lot of curiosity...

C'EST AU LIVERPOOL HOUSE RUE NOTRE-DAME OUEST QU'OBAMA ET TRUDEAU ONT SOUPÃ‰...



"Donc, qu'est-ce que Barack et... https://t.co/cxO0npZVvU â€” David LeGrand (@davidturbis) 7 juin 2017





And there was even applause at the end of the meal!

Obama-Trudeau dinner in Montreal is over! pic.twitter.com/StnFvS3O7U â€” Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) 7 juin 2017









