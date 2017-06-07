Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Obama-Trudeau Dinner At Montreal's Liverpool House, As Told By Social Media

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
OBAMA TRUDEAU LIVERPOOL HOUSE RESTAURANT
Twitter/JustinTrudeau
Print

A big visit had taken over Montreal on Tuesday evening. Barack Obama was in the city, and social media was all over it after a well-attended speech to the Montreal Board of Trade at the Palais des congrÃ¨s.

 

Obama then headed to the restaurant Liverpool House to talk to... Justin Trudeau.

David McMillan, the Rue Notre-Dame ouest restaurant's head chef, was obviously very proud to welcome these two particular clients. They tastedâ€” among other thingsâ€” Quebec lobster and asparagus.

Here is, in videos and photos, a summary of the evening as seen by social media:

The neighbourhood took notice




It allowed Trudeau to share a photo worthy of House of Cards:


It made for an unforgettable memory for the chef


There was a lot of curiosity...


And there was even applause at the end of the meal!




Also on HuffPost:

Close
Obama and Trudeau Are Just Awesome Together
of

  • U.S. President Barack Obama welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

  • It's the Canadian PM's first state visit to the U.S.

  • The White House hasn't hosted a state dinner for a Canadian Prime Minister since 1997. Trudeau joked: "it's about time, eh?"

  • First Lady Michelle Obama called Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau her "soulmate."

  • Obama and Trudeau announced an ambitious new plan to fight climate change.

  • D.C. residents were pumped about Trudeau's visit. "Obviously he's very good-looking, he's very exciting, he's very progressive," one Canadian expat told the Canadian Press. "And that plays really well in D.C."

  • "We haven't always conveyed how much we treasure our alliance and ties with our Canadian friends," Obama said.

  • Awww

  • BFFs

  • The Obamas and the Trudeaus seem to get along famously.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations