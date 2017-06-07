Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canada's Mortgage Rules Need To Be Even Tougher, OECD Says

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

PARIS — A Paris-based economic think-tank is calling on Canada to do more to address risks associated with high-priced housing markets in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development suggests that there should be further tightening of macro-prudential measures undertaken last year.

Those measures included new standards for federally regulated lenders and mortgage insurers, among other things.

For the broader economy, the OECD estimates Canada's gross domestic product will grow by 2.8 per cent this year, double last year's 1.4 per cent growth in GDP.

mortgage

The new estimate would put Canada's economic growth this year ahead of the United States, which the OECD estimates will have GDP growth of 2.1 per cent this year.

The new OECD estimate is also above the Bank of Canada's most recent forecast of 2.6 per cent growth in 2017.

Overall, the OECD's latest world economic outlook projects global growth of 3.5 per cent this year and 3.6 per cent in 2018, up from 3.0 per cent in 2016.

The Paris-based OECD, whose members include Canada, the United States and many of the world's richest economies, said businesses and consumers are increasingly confident and employment and trade are recovering.

OECD chief economist Catherine Mann said, however, that "policymakers cannot be complacent.'' There is uncertainty over government policies in major countries and wages are not yet growing as much as hoped.

— With files from The Associated Press

Also on HuffPost:

Close
6 Possible Outcomes From Canada's New Mortgage Rules
of
  • Reduced housing correction risk

    Finance Minister Bill Morneau's new mortgage rules, enacted in October, 2016, could "reduce the risk of a knock-on to the Canadian economy" from any possible corrections in Toronto or Vancouver, BMO economist Sal Guatieri told The Financial Post. The Bank of Canada has long warned that interest rates could go up again — and Canadians should ensure they can still afford to pay. Now they have to prove it to lenders.

  • First-time homebuyers could find things difficult

    First-time homebuyers tend to be the "primary users of mortgage insurance," according to Royal Bank of Canada. So the "stress test" could make it difficult for them to borrow as much as they'd like to. In a way that's a good thing. It means they can only borrow what they can afford. But it also means they won't have as much purchasing power in a hot market. That said, the new rules are probably protecting them from a debt burden they can't handle.

  • A drop in home sales and prices

    Home sales could fall as much as eight per cent in the first year after the new mortgage rules come into effect, Bloomberg reported. Of course, that depends on what buyers do. They may decide not to buy homes at all, they could also opt to buy cheaper properties, or dig into their savings just to afford their purchases, finance department spokesman Jack Aubry told the news agency. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada says home sales could fall by as much as 10 per cent, while prices could drop by five per cent.

  • Shadow-banking

    Stricter mortgage rules could mean that borrowers start turning to "shadow-banking," according to Canaccord Genuity. "Shadow-banking" refers to activities that happen outside traditional financial institutions. While bigger banks lend money using cash from deposits, shadow banks use money from groups of investors and aren't subject to the same scrutiny as major financial firms. They could therefore be more likely to hand out bad loans.

  • Residential investment could fall as a share of the economy

    Canada's economy as a whole grew by $4.2 billion from the fourth quarter of 2014 to the second quarter of 2016, according to Macquarie Research. But residential investment increased by 3.5 times that amount ($14.7 billion) in the same time frame as housing activity skyrocketed in Vancouver and Toronto. Watch for residential investment to decline.

  • Squeezing alternative lenders

    There are concerns that the new rules don't create an even playing-field for mortgage lenders outside the big banks, The Globe and Mail reported. Alternative lenders such as Home Capital Group, which generally target riskier borrowers with lower credit scores, may find themselves scrambling for business now that mortgage clients have to qualify for loans at higher interest rates.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations