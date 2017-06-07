ADVERTISEMENT

A Kitchener, Ont. woman has admitted she took part in the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly advertised on Craigslist.



Sonya Lucas, 49, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hamilton to sexual interference, making child pornography and possession of child pornography, the Hamilton Spectator reported.



According to an agreed statement of facts, Lucas travelled to Hamilton with a man she knew as Mike McPhee, whose real name was Rui DaSilva, to the girl’s home in the middle of the night on April 27, 2016.



Lucas was involved in the sex trade, according to the Spectator, and sexually explicit baby dolls were found in her home.



Sonya Lucas has admitted to taking part in the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl. (Photo: Facebook)



Lucas didn’t know they were going to see a child, the court heard, but she didn’t balk when she saw her, the newspaper reported.



“No one held a gun to her head and forced her to stay there,” her lawyer Hal Mattson told CTV Kitchener.



“She doesn’t have the defence of ‘duress.’ That’s why she pleaded guilty.”



Lucas admitted that she inappropriately touched the girl and recorded footage of men sexually abusing her, according to CTV Kitchener.



The child had been allegedly advertised on Craigslist by her mother’s boyfriend, who isn't been identified to protect the girl. The case involving him is still before the courts, the broadcaster reported.



Lucas was convicted of incest in 2004 and has been a registered sex offender since then, according to CHCH. But she never spent time behind bars for the crime.



Lucas' son spoke in court about the abuse she inflicted on him.



Her son spoke out in court about how she abused him when he was 14, saying he hopes she ends up in prison because “she is very dangerous.”



“She allowed me and my brother to drink alcohol,” he said, according to CHCH. “She got us both intoxicated and when I was passed out and when I became conscious and woke up she was performing sexual acts on me.”



DaSilva pleaded guilty for his role in the assault last month and is awaiting sentencing, the broadcaster reported.

Another man, John Gallagher of Hamilton, is already in prison. He pleaded guilty to making and possessing child pornography.



Lucas is expected to be sentenced in September.

