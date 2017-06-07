Canada Business
Nearly A Third Of Canadians Believe Teleportation Will Happen

It may be a sci-fi fantasy today, but nearly a third of Canadians believe people will be asking Scotty to beam them up for real in the not-too-distant future.

Twenty-nine per cent of respondents in a new survey on technology agreed with the prediction that teleportation will become a reality within 150 years, and that it will be the primary form of transportation. Tech enthusiasts were more than twice as likely as others to agree.


The survey from NEXT Canada — a non-profit devoted to advancing innovation — asked 1,200 English-speaking Canadians if they agreed or disagreed with a set of predictions from a panel of entrepreneurs and experts in a variety of fields.

The survey found 79 per cent of Canadians agree that, in 10 to 75 years, there will be less food waste and we will be getting our proteins from a wider variety of sources — including insects. Forty-nine per cent agreed genetics will allow us to modify our skin and slow or suppress the aging process in 75 to 150 years, while another 43 per cent said what we wear will make us bionic.

A majority of respondents (54 per cent) believe the world will see a global currency within 150 years, and banking will move entirely online in less than 75 years. A larger majority (63 per cent) believes traditional classrooms will go extinct, and that education “will be personalized through the use of artificial intelligence.”

selfdriving cars
A 3D rendering of an autonomous car. Three-quarters of Canadians believe self-driving cars will become a reality in the short term.

But while only a minority believe teleportation will become reality, fully three-quarters of respondents said they expect self-driving vehicles to become the norm, and cars to become electric.

The survey found Canadians are more likely to agree with predictions that have some basis in reality today, such as self-driving cars and virtual-reality experiences. Tech enthusiasts are more likely to believe that future innovations will have a positive effect.

“While this survey shows that Canadians are excited about the potential for self-driving cars, bugs as new protein sources, and the rise of artificial intelligence, it also proves that education is crucial to making these tech advancements possible,” John Kelleher, NEXT Canada board of directors co-chair, said in a statement.

  • Nostalgist

    Basically an interior designer for retirees, the "nostalgist" will re-design living spaces for wealthy seniors to reflect their favourite decades. Just imagine living in a college dorm room or your grandmother's house for the rest of your life!

  • Rewilder

    Talk about taking the land back! A "rewilder's" job will be to remediate lands that have been decimated by industrial activity such as factories, cars and monoculture farming. They would replace roads with forests, reintroduce native species and take out fences to restore birds' flight paths. Just imagine how much money a "rewilder" could make restoring the oilsands!

  • Tele-surgeon

    People living in remote communities are having increasing difficulty accessing medical care. That may necessitate the advent of the "tele-surgeon," who would operate on people in far away locations using robotic tools. If doctors are already making virtual house calls, why not this?

  • Garbage Designer

    Forget recycling; "upcycling" is the wave of the future. It's a process of turning waste into useful products, such as old magazines into place mats or flower pots. "Garbage designers" will be the experts in how to turn discarded products into items we need. They could be in hot demand from companies that want to turn waste into clothes, toys and furniture.

  • Simplicity Expert

    The 20th century gave us "efficiency experts," so perhaps the 21st century will give us "simplicity" instead. These experts will find ways to reduce administrative workload, job interviews, even working hours. A keen understanding of social science will be important for this role.

  • Healthcare Navigator

    A professional who helps people navigate complicated health care systems is something we need sooner rather than later. These people would teach patients the ins and outs of such a system and help families cope with stressful times.

  • Aquaponic Fish Farmer

    With global warming and increasing stress on water bodies from industrial activity, it can be more difficult for fish to survive in their natural habitats. Thus, they become tougher to catch. Aquaponics, a smaller-scale version of fish farming that takes fewer resources, might hold the answer. This system would combine fish farming with gardening, having plants grow over water with the fish living beneath them. The plants would add oxygen to the water and fish waste would help fertilize the greenery.

  • Solar Technology Specialist

    As we move forward, we'll be looking for more efficient and sustainable ways to obtain energy. As such, we may find ourselves looking increasingly toward the sun. Solar technology specialists would help building owners to design and maintain panels in cities and manage grids in the countryside.

  • Neighbourhood Watch Officer

    Drones are all the rage at the moment, with applications such as real estate marketing and search and rescue. One day, they may even be useful for neighbourhood watches. Officers with such detachments would use the drones to monitor cars, unsecured homes and even keep watch for fire patrol.

  • Robot Counsellor

    Robots are taking on an increasingly important role in the family home. The robot counsellor of the future will work much like a family counsellor, ensuring that a household has the right one working for it, particularly when it comes to assisting elderly people. A counsellor will observe the family's interactions and if conflicts happen, the robot can help provide better options.

  • 10. Plastics Processing Machine Operator

    These are the 10 worst jobs according to Canadian Business. Read more here. 10. Plastics processing machine operator Median salary: $33,072 5-yr. salary growth: +9% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.41% Source: Canadian Business

  • 9. Printing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $37,440 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.86% Source: Canadian Business

  • 8. Foundry Worker

    Median salary: $43,680 5-yr. salary growth: +5% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.14%

  • 7. Labourer, Wood, Pulp And Paper Processing

    Median salary: $39,520 5-yr. salary growth: +23% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 6. Rubber Processing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $38,500.80 5-yr. salary growth: -3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012):-45.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 5. General Office Clerk

    Median salary: $35,360 5-yr. salary growth: +3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -46.22% Source: Canadian Business

  • 4. Harvesting Labourer

    Median salary: $22,360 5-yr. salary growth: +12% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.24% Source: Canadian Business

  • 3. Weaver Or Knitter

    Median salary: $29,120 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.97% Source: Canadian Business

  • 2. Photographic And Film Processor

    Median salary: $23,212.80 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -58.54% Source: Canadian Business

  • 1. Pulp Mill Operator

    Median salary: $56,160 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -66.67% Source: Canadian Business

