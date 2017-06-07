ADVERTISEMENT

Getting food delivered is considered a treat for most people. But for a suburban Toronto couple, it quickly turned into a stomach-turning nightmare after an UberEats driver dropped off one of the nastiest-looking meals we've ever seen.

Anna Kotlikova and Blake Weinzettl, of Etobicoke, Ont., decided to have a couple pizzas delivered from a local Montana's restaurant just down the road on Sunday evening, placing their order through Uber's food delivery service, reports CBC News.

But when the driver dropped off a big brown bag, almost half an hour after the expected delivery time, they were confronted with an overwhelming smell coming from a couple of half-eaten mouldy sandwiches along with a much fresher looking salad.

Weinzettl shared the photos of the botched order on Twitter.

@UberEATS your uber driver delivered half eaten moldy food (not our order) and played a sick joke on us, customer service was a joke. pic.twitter.com/tYeIyamsqA — 808CULT カルト (@808CULT) June 5, 2017

"Your uber driver delivered half eaten moldy food (not our order) and played a sick joke on us, customer service was a joke," he wrote, directing the tweet to the @UberEATS account.

While waiting on a response from Uber, the couple called Montana's and spoke with the manager, who assured them the correct order had been sent out. The manager also confirmed to CBC News that another customer called to complain that evening with an almost identical experience.

I just confirmed this happened to another customer with the same driver! How is his account not shut down? This needs to be escalated — 808CULT カルト (@808CULT) June 5, 2017

Weinzettl told HuffPost Canada that Uber has offered him $25 in credit for the inconvenience, and confirmed the mouldy food delivery was "not a mistake" — he was told the driver, who had previously been inactive for two weeks, made three UberEats trips to and from Montana's on Sunday, and on each trip delivered "mixed and matched mouldy old food with at least one item fresh from Montana's."

An Uber spokesperson directed Business Insider to a statement, published on Tuesday, which read: "We are continuing to work with the restaurant and the driver to help understand what may have happened. We have removed this driver's access to UberEats and Uber as we look further into this."

The company also said the driver had no history of similar complaints, and has held a customer rating of 4.8 out of 5.0.

Weinzettl said an Uber rep told him the driver has been terminated and will never drive for the service again, and that Uber plans to press charges on the driver "to make sure he can never work for another food delivery or cab service again."

