Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

White Bread Can Be Healthier For Some

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

For years, it seemed no matter how you sliced it, white bread was always the bad guy, but now researchers are saying different people have different reactions to processed white bread — and some of those reactions are actually good!

The new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, looked at how the bodies of 20 healthy subjects reacted to processed white bread and artisanal whole wheat sourdough. Over the course of two weeks, the participants were asked to increase their bread consumption from 10 per cent of their calorie intake to 25 per cent, with half consuming white bread and the other half consuming sourdough.

sliced white bread

They were later asked to consume the other type of bread for another two weeks. During this time, researchers examined the microbiones of the participants.

"The initial finding, and this was very much contrary to our expectation, was that there were no clinically significant differences between the effects of these two types of bread on any of the parameters that we measured," said senior author Eran Segal in a press release.

Later the researchers noticed half of the subjects had a higher glycemic response to the white bread and the other half had a higher response to the whole wheat sourdough.

blood sugar

Glycemic responses are the measurable effects of food on blood sugar levels. While all types of bread impact blood sugar levels, this study shows some have less impact than others.

“The findings for this study are not only fascinating but potentially very important because they point toward a new paradigm: different people react differently, even to the same foods,” another senior author said.

Unfortunately, the scientists say more research is required to determine how the different types of bread affect different types of people.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Healthiest And Unhealthiest Breads
of
  • #10: Ezekiel Flax Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: 100 per cent POSITIVE: "Ezekiel Flax wins just by a hair over Ezekiel sprouted whole grains (#9) because it has a bit of extra fibre and protein, which will keep us fuller longer. It also incorporates flax, which is a source of anti-inflammatory Omega-3," says registered dietitian Ali Campbell based in Calgary. CALORIES: 80 per slice SUGAR: 0 grams CARBS: 14 grams

  • #9: Ezekiel Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: 100 per cent POSITIVE: This options is made with no preservatives, organic sprouted wheat, organic sprouted barley, organic sprouted millet, organic malted barley, organic sprouted lentils, organic sprouted soybeans and organic sprouted spelt, Campbell says. CALORIES: 80 per slice SUGAR: 0 grams CARBS: 15 grams

  • #8: Silver Hills Max Flax

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Yes POSITIVE: Great selection of different types of breads and made with sprouted organic whole grains CALORIES: 110 per slice SUGAR: 1 gram CARBS: 18 grams

  • #7: Silver Hills Squirrelly Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Yes POSITIVE: Very similar to #8, but with a few differences CALORIES: 110 per slide SUGAR: 1 grams CARBS: 18 grams

  • #6: Country Harvest Stone Milled, 100% Whole Wheat

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: 64 per cent approved CAUTION: Contains whole grain as the first ingredient, but also contains a lot of extra ingredients such as vegetable oil, Campbell says. CALORIES: 110 per slice SUGAR: 2 grams CARBS: 19 grams

  • #5: Eating Right Ancient Grains Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Above 50 per cent CAUTION: Campbell says the "Eating Right" label can be misleading CALORIES: 115 per slice SUGAR: 2 grams CARBS: 16 grams

  • #4: Dempster's Original 100% Whole Wheat Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: 50 per cent dietitian approved POSITIVE: This brand of bread uses whole grain wheat flour, including germ CALORIES: 85 per slice SUGAR: 1 gram CARBS: 16 grams

  • #3: Great Value Whole Wheat Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Don't even think about it CAUTION: You may be getting a cheaper deal for your loaf of bread, but this bread falls short on nutrients and fibre, Campbell says. CALORIES: 70 per slice SUGAR: 1 gram CARBS: 12 grams

  • #2: Classic White Wonder Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Nope CAUTION: Made with enriched white flour and containing nothing but pure glucose, it is on the naughty list of breads, Campbell says. CALORIES: 60 per slice SUGAR: 3 grams CARBS: 16 grams

  • #1: Sunmaid’s Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

    DIETITIAN APPROVED: Not even close CAUTION: One slice has 8 grams of sugar CALORIES: 100 per one slice SUGAR: 8 grams CARBS: 18 grams

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations