ADVERTISEMENT

Florida mom Chrissy Corbitt just gave birth to a record-breaking baby! Her daughter, Carleigh, is officially the biggest baby girl to be born in Clay County, weighing a stunning 13.5 pounds.

“When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in the operating room,” Corbitt recalled to ABC News. “They were throwing out numbers and when they showed her to me and said 13.5 I couldn’t believe it.”

“It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mom added. “She’s so big.”

Carleigh was born via C-section on May 15 at Orange Park Medical Center. At 13.5 pounds, she is twice the size of a newborn and just two ounces behind the biggest baby boy born in Clay County.

Carliegh is Corbitt and her husband Larry’s fifth child. While the couple’s other kids were all born big — their sons weighed between nine and 10 pounds, while their daughters weighed over eight — they were not expecting their newest addition to supersede them all.

According to the Independent, the newborn is already wearing clothes meant for a nine-month-old and using size three diapers.

To celebrate the arrival of their baby girl, the Corbitts hired photographer Debbye Benson of Sweet Smiles Photography Studio to do an adorable photoshoot.

“She’s just filled with rolls. She’s just a big squishy baby. She’s so adorable,” the proud mom said.

But when asked if she will be having any more kids, Corbitt told Fox13: “I’m done. I’m done. No more babies for me.”

2017 is shaping up to be the year of big babies. In addition to Carleigh, a 13.4-pound baby boy was born in Australia earlier this year, and a whopping 16.4-pound boy was born in New Zealand!