10 Bison Calves Born In Banff National Park

The first 10 bison calves born in Banff National Park in more than a century seem to be settling in just fine.

A video released by Parks Canada shows the calves happily jumping around and sniffing the grass.

banff bison
A bison calf rests while its mother watches in Banff National Park in a recent handout photo from Parks Canada.(Photo: CP/HO-Parks Canada, Karsten Heuer)

The first calf of the herd was born in April. It was the first to be born in the region in 140 years.

"The arrival of these calves will help bond the herd to the landscape, where they belong," Parks Canada wrote in a Facebook post.

banff bison

In February, 16 bison were moved back into a remote area of the park as part of a project to reintroduce them to their original habitat. These calves will stay in that pasture until Spring 2018, when they'll be released into a larger reintroduction area.

Watch the calves frolic in the video above.

Bison In Banff National Park
of

  • Parks Canada staff welcome the arrival of bison to Banff National Park's Panther Valley in Alberta, Canada in this January 31, 2017 handout photo.

  • A wild bison, selected from Elk Island National Park's healthy conservation herd to be translocated to the remote wilderness of Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, is pictured in this January 31, 2017 handout photo.

  • Wild bison destined for Banff National Park are prepared for loading and travel at Elk Island National Park's bison handling facility in Alberta, Canada in this January 31, 2017 handout photo.

  • Trucks loaded with custom shipping containers full of bison leave Elk Island National Park for the 400 km trip to the staging area at the Ya Ha Tinda ranch just outside the Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada in this January 31, 2017 handout photo.

  • Bison relax in the bison handling facility at Elk Island National Park in Alberta, Canada in this January 9, 2017 handout photo. Wild bison were selected from Elk Island National Park's healthy conservation herd to start a new journey in Banff National Park.

  • A custom shipping container carrying the first wild bison to Banff National Park in over a century arrives in the remote Panther Valley in Alberta, Canada in this February 1, 2017 handout photo.

  • Parks Canada staff celebrate as the final crate of bison destined for Banff National Park departs the staging area at the government-owned Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Alberta, Canada in this February 1, 2017 handout photo.

  • Parks Canada staff celebrate as the final crate of bison destined for Banff National Park departs the staging area at the government-owned Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Alberta, Canada in this February 1, 2017 handout photo.

  • Wild bison take their first steps in their new home in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada in this February 1, 2017 handout photo.

  • Parks Canada resource conservation staff, Saundi Norris and Dillon Watt, watch as bison return to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada in this February 1, 2017 handout photo.

