Brad Trost's Campaign May Have Leaked Conservative Membership List To Gun Group: Officials

 By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Conservative party officials have pinpointed candidate Brad Trost's campaign as one potential source of a suspected leak of the party's membership list.

But Trost's campaign manager says an investigation on their end failed to uncover how the list allegedly given to the National Firearms Association could have come from them.

Leadership hopeful Brad Trost, sitting at one end of the stage, views the action on a projection screen at a Conservative candidates' debate in Halifax on Feb. 4, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Party members had been complaining of being contacted by the NFA after the leadership race ended, arguing the only way the firearms advocacy group could have received their names was through the membership list.

The NFA was sent a cease-and-desist letter by the Conservative party's lawyer this week but declined to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.

Trost campaign manager Joseph Ben-Ami says their team was told earlier this week they were "on notice" as the potential source.

He says they took the matter seriously but a review of their internal systems provided no evidence the list came from them.

'We just want to know what their evidence is'

Ben-Ami says they told the party as much on Monday but have yet to hear back.

Conservative party spokesman Cory Hann says the matter is in the hands of the committee that organized the race.

Ben-Ami says they'd like to know why the party believes the list came from the Trost camp, noting it was party officials themselves who put it together.

"We're not asking them for proof in a confrontational way, we just want to know what their evidence is," he said.

One hint could be in the names - the party "salted" each list of members given to the campaigns with fake information so they could trace any problems after the fact.

Nearly 260,000 people are members of the party, and around half cast ballots in the leadership contest which concluded last month with the election of Andrew Scheer.

 

Conservative Leadership Candidates
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 38

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

Conversations