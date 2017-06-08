Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Ed Sheeran Recalls Hitting Justin Bieber During Carpool Karaoke Performance

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Ed Sheeran recently took a year off, but now he's back and better than ever.

Making an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden" for a segment of "Carpool Karaoke," Sheeran dished on everything from what he was doing while on hiatus to a fun night he had with Canadian Justin Bieber while in Tokyo — and of course, he sang all of his hits.


“We ended up at this golf course,” Sheeran recalled. “And [Bieber] put a golf ball in his mouth and said, ‘Go on — hit it out!’”

Sheeran said he tried to focus on not hitting the "Where Are You Now" singer as he gripped a driving wedge. Unfortunately for Bieber, Sheeran says he was a little hammered and ended up "cracking him across the face."

the late late show with james corden

“He was actually really cool about it,” said Sheeran.

The duo then sang Bieber's 2015 hit "Love Yourself," which was written by Sheeran. He also filled his mouth with Maltesers, and while that doesn't sound like a feat, you have to see it.

Watch all the fun in the video above.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Dream Carpool Karaoke Stars
of
  • Beyoncé

    What. A. Woman. If you were (somehow?!) in any doubt of her tremendous back catalogue, remind yourself what Queen Bey is capable of by watching her Superbowl performance.

  • Zayn Malik

    Zayn, or ZAYN as he's decided to be known, had already left One Direction when they took part in the skit, so we reckon James should invite him along for a solo attempt. Granted, he might need some more songs, but the former 1D star is definitely one for the shortlist.

  • Kanye West

    It's time for the self-proclaimed greatest rockstar of all-time to step away from Twitter, get some fresh air, and have a long hard think about how things are going. And what better way to do it than with James Corden to bounce some ideas off?

  • Spice Girls

    If this reunion *actually* happens, James's team will need to get on the phone to these ladies quick. We're sure they'll say they'll be there. (Sorry.)

  • George Michael

    Who doesn't want to see George belting out this Wham! hit with James? Our point exactly.

  • Rihanna

    Rihanna's latest album release didn't exactly go to plan, and then there was her Grammys no-show, so how can you she make up for it all? Simple - hop into James's car and belt out a few tunes.

  • Katy Perry

    The 'Katy Perry: Part Of Me' film remains one of the greatest works of all-time, and also taught us that you can never have too much Katy Perry in your life.

  • Brandon Flowers

    The Killers' frontman has stacks of tracks perfect for a sing-a-long.

  • Nicki Minaj

    We all saw Adele bust out Nicki's 'Monster' verse during her own Carpool Karaoke, now it's time for the woman herself to step up.

  • Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick stole the show at the 2016 Grammys, but his TV appearances all too few and far between.

  • Missy Elliot

    'We Run This', 'Get Ur Freak On', 'Work It', 'Pass That Dutch'? We need to see Mr Corden's takes on these classics.

  • The Rolling Stones

    Carpool Karaoke isn't just about the singing, and boy do these rockers have some tales to tell.

  • Taylor Swift

    There's a distinct lack of Brits in Taylor's squad of famous pals, and what better place to bond with a new BFF to me than while carpooling?

  • Justin Timberlake

    Just let him do 'Justified' in full James, you know you want to.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations