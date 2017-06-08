ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — The federal information czar says the Access to Information Act is being used as a shield against government transparency.

In her annual report today, information commissioner Suzanne Legault says her investigations reveal the law meant to give Canadians access to government files is failing to foster accountability and trust.



Suzanne Legault, Information Commissioner of Canada, speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Oct. 17, 2013. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Legault says the latest federal budget contained no funding for transparency measures and there has been no direction from the head of the public service on increasing transparency.

In addition, the government recently acknowledged it is delaying promised reforms to the 34-year-old law — changes Legault says are essential and long overdue.

The Access to Information Act allows people who pay $5 to ask for everything from expense reports and audits to correspondence and briefing notes.

However, the system has been widely criticized as slow, out of date and riddled with loopholes that allow agencies to withhold information rather than release it.