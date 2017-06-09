ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, to be young again.

Berkley the bear cub, who calls Innisfail, Alta.'s Discovery Wildlife Park home, is clearly making the most of her childhood if recent videos taken by park staff are any indication.

A video released on the park's Facebook page last week shows the adorable baby dancing and splashing in a fresh mud puddle.

This bear clearly loves water. In another video, she is overjoyed to be playing in the spray of a garden hose.

And how about these flowers? Berkley loooooves these flowers.

What a great way to start the weekend!

