Barnacles are covered in oil at Second Beach in Vancouver after an oil spill from a ship in English Bay.

Oil washed up on Ambleside beach in West Vancouver.

Bunker fuel residue washes up on the beach April 10, 2014 after an oil spill in Vancouver's English Bay.

The Canadian Coast Guard responds to a bunker fuel spill in Vancouver's English Bay on April 9, 2015.

Water birds were reportedly spotted on the beach with oily feathers, but officials say they flew away before their health could be checked.

California Oil Spill, May 2015

GOLETA, CA - MAY 22: A bird covered in oil spreads its wings as it sits on a rock near Refugio State Beach on May 22, 2015 in Goleta, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency after over 100,000 gallons of oil spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about nine miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast in 1969 where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 21: In this handout photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a young California sea lion is washed at SeaWorld San Diego's Oiled Wildlife Care Center May 21, 2015 in San Diego, California. The animal was brought to SeaWorld for rehabilitation after being affected by the oil spill in Santa Barbara. The animal's condition is guarded, as the team continues to keep him hydrated and wash all the oil off. (Photo by Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An octopus lies dead on an oil-covered beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Staff members and volunteers work to clean oil off a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue office in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, on Friday, May 22, 2015. A broken onshore pipeline in Santa Barbara, Calif., spewed oil down a storm drain and into the ocean for several hours Tuesday before it was shut off. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Staff members and volunteers work to clean oil off a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue office in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, on Friday, May 22, 2015. A broken onshore pipeline in Santa Barbara, Calif., spewed oil down a storm drain and into the ocean for several hours on Tuesday before it was shut off. The early toll on wildlife included five oil-covered pelicans, which were taken in to be cleaned, officials said. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GOLETA, CA - MAY 22: Two birds covered in oil sit on a rock near Refugio State Beach on May 22, 2015 in Goleta, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency after over 100,000 gallons of oil spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about nine miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast in 1969 where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California mussels and a crab are covered in oil at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. More than 7,700 gallons of oil has been raked, skimmed and vacuumed from a spill that stretched across 9 miles of California coast, just a fraction of the sticky, stinking goo that escaped from a broken pipeline, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: A dead lobster lies on an oil-covered beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A bird covered in oil flaps its wings at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. More than 7,700 gallons of oil has been raked, skimmed and vacuumed from a spill that stretched across 9 miles of California coast, just a fraction of the sticky, stinking goo that escaped from a broken pipeline, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A bird covered in oil glides from rocks to the water at El Capitan State Beach in Goleta, California, May 22, 2015. The oil company behind a crude spill on the California coast vowed to do the 'right thing' to clear up the mess, even as reports emerged of past leaks involving its pipelines. Plains All American Pipeline made the pledge as it said nearly 8,000 gallons of oil had been scooped up, out of some 21,000 gallons believed to have flooded into the ocean near Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO/ MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

A bird covered in oil flaps its wings at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. More than 7,700 gallons of oil has been raked, skimmed and vacuumed from a spill that stretched across 9 miles of California coast, just a fraction of the sticky, stinking goo that escaped from a broken pipeline, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Pelicans fly above the oil polluted water at Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 22, 2015. The oil company behind a crude spill on the California coast vowed to do the 'right thing' to clear up the mess, even as reports emerged of past leaks involving its pipelines. Plains All American Pipeline made the pledge as it said nearly 8,000 gallons of oil had been scooped up, out of some 21,000 gallons believed to have flooded into the ocean near Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO/ MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An oil-covered lobster lies dead on the beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Staff members and volunteers work to clean oil off a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue office in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, on Friday, May 22, 2015. A broken onshore pipeline in Santa Barbara, Calif., spewed oil down a storm drain and into the ocean for several hours Tuesday before it was shut off. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Staff members and volunteers work to clean oil off a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue office in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, on Friday, May 22, 2015. A broken onshore pipeline in near Santa Barbara, Calif., spewed oil down a storm drain and into the ocean for several hours Tuesday before it was shut off. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld San Diego animal care specialist Nick Northcraft washes a sea lion affected by the Santa Barbara oil spill at SeaWorld San Diego's Oiled Wildlife Care Center May 22, 2015 in San Diego, California. The animal's condition is guarded, as the team continues to keep him hydrated and wash all the oil off. (Photo by Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a California sea lion affected by the Santa Barbara oil spill is washed by members of SeaWorld's Rescue Team at SeaWorld San Diego's Oiled Wildlife Care Center May 22, 2015 in San Diego, California. Shown in the photo is the animal's back flipper. The animal's condition is guarded, as the team continues to keep him hydrated and wash all the oil off. (Photo by Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

Volunteers and staff of the International Bird Rescue use a toothbrush and soap to clean oil off a brown pelican in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, California on May 22, 2015, who was rescued after being covered in oil from the Refugio Oil Spill. Oil-covered pelicans, dead lobsters and other marine life have been recovered from the area, where a nine-mile (14-kilometer) long oil spill has closed two beaches normally crowded with tourists, officials said. Plains All American Pipeline made the pledge as it said nearly 8,000 gallons of oil had been scooped up, out of some 21,000 gallons believed to have flooded into the ocean near Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CA - MAY 22: Two birds covered in oil sit on a rock near Refugio State Beach on May 22, 2015 in Goleta, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency after over 100,000 gallons of oil spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about nine miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast in 1969 where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This photo shows whales along the surface near a sheen of oil north of Goleta, Calif., Wednesday, May 20, 2015. A broken onshore pipeline spewed oil down a storm drain and into the ocean for several hours Tuesday before it was shut off. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant)

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 21: In this handout photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Animal Care Specialist Gareth Potter, Dr. Todd Schmitt and SeaWorld Animal Care Specialist Nick Northcraft wash a sea lion affected by the Santa Barbara oil spill, in the background is Kris Wiese, environmental scientist with California Fish and Game, at SeaWorld San Diego's Oiled Wildlife Care Center May 21, 2015 in San Diego, California. The animal's condition is guarded, as the team continues to keep him hydrated and wash all the oil off. (Photo by Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: A California brown pelican and California sea lion fish in oil-contaminated water from an inland oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: California brown pelicans and gulls fish in oil-contaminated water from an inland oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: A dead lobster and sea anemone are seen in an oil-filled tide pool near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An oil-covered crab stopped dead in mid-track on the beach near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An crab lies dead on an oil-covered beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An oil-covered lobster lies dead on the beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A pelican is seen floating in the water near an oil-contaminated patch of seaweed at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2015. Officials say the sheen of oil is now thinner than a coat of paint and is becoming harder to skim from choppy, wind-driven waters. A state parks official says Refugio and El Capitan state beaches and campgrounds will be closed until June 4. That's a week longer than originally announced. The spill from the May 19 break now covers nearly 10 square miles. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant)

More Oil Spills

In Nigeria's Akwa Ibom State, an ExxonMobil pipeline ruptured on May 1 and spilled over a million gallons of oil, reported the Guardian. The leak continued for seven days before it was stopped. HuffPost blogger Omoyele Sowore explained in July 2010 that an oil spill from ExxonMobil operations was nothing new to the country. He wrote that an "environmental catastrophe [had] been going on since December 2009." He described the toll on Nigeria: "There's oil on the surface of the ocean, wildlife coated in crude, fishermen losing their businesses." In 2011, the Nigerian government said there had been more than 7,000 oil spills in the country between 1970 and 2000 that could take up to 30 years and $1 billion to clean up.

In May 2010, several thousand barrels of oil spilled from the Trans-Alaska pipeline "during a scheduled pipeline shutdown at a pump station near Fort Greely," explained AP. No injuries were reported and officials said the spill was likely "limited to the gravel on top of the containment area's line."

In June 2010, a Chevron pipeline ruptured and spilled oil into a creek near Salt Lake City, Utah. It was first estimated that over 17,000 to 21,000 gallons spilled into the creek, which leads into the Great Salt Lake, reported AP. Around 150 birds were "identified for rehabilitation." The oil did not reach the Great Salt Lake, however. Chevron was later cited for the spill, which released an estimated 33,000 gallons in total. In March 2012, a group of 66 residents of a Salt Lake City neighborhood sued Chevron for damage caused by the Red Butte Creek spill and a smaller spill in December 2011.

In late July 2010, an Enbridge pipeline in southwestern Michigan sprung a leak and spilled over 800,000 gallons of oil into a creek which flows into the Kalamazoo River. By August, a regional EPA administrator said that significant progress had been made at the site, but "the agency cautioned that it will take months to complete the cleanup," reported AP. By the end of September, the pipeline -- which travels from Ontario to Indiana -- was back in operation. The EPA later reported that about 1.1 million gallons of oil were recovered, but pipeline operator Enbridge said that it would stick with previous estimates that only about 843,000 gallons were spilled.

In July 2010, China experienced what was reported as the "country's largest reported oil spill" after a pipeline rupture near the northeastern port city of Dailan. Several days after the spill, cleanup efforts were underway over a 165 square mile (430 square kilometer) area of the Yellow Sea. The Chinese government reported that about 1,500 tons or 461,790 gallons of oil had spilled, but experts contended that the spill could have been "dozens of times larger," reported AP.

In late April 2011, a pipeline in northwestern Alberta began leaking, and created the worst spill in the province in 36 years, reported the Calgary Herald. About 1,176,000 gallons of oil were reportedly spilled from the Rainbow pipeline, which is operated by Plains Midstream Canada. The Globe and Mail revealed that the pipeline operators "detected a potential problem nearly eight hours before halting the flow of crude." A nearby school in a First Nation community was closed after residents reported "nausea, burning eyes and other symptoms," and several animals were found dead. In late July, Plains Midstream requested to re-open the pipeline and begin to ship oil to Edmonton again.

In June 2011, an oil spill occurred about 25 miles off the coast of China's Shandong province in Bohai Bay. A second spill followed in July. In late August, it was reported that ConocoPhillips had discovered more oil seeps in Bohai Bay, although only "1 to 2 liters (a quarter to a half-gallon) of oil and drilling mud were being released each day." The company reported that the 2011 spills released 29,400 gallons of oil and 2,500 barrels of drilling mud into the bay and that most of it was recovered. In September, China's State Oceanic Administration claimed that oil was still seeping underwater. In early 2012, Texas-based ConocoPhillips reached a settlement deal with the Chinese government for $160 million.

In July 2011, a pipeline beneath Montana's Yellowstone River ruptured and sent an oil plume 25 miles downstream, reported AP. Despite reassurances from ExxonMobil that the pipeline was safe, the July spill released what was originally estimated to be 42,000 gallons of oil. With other 1,000 workers assisting the cleanup, ExxonMobil estimated that it would cost $135 million to clean the river. In January 2012, it was reported that ExxonMobil had increased its estimate of the spill size by 21,000 gallons. AP later reported the estimated spill size as 63,000 gallons. CORRECTION: A previous version of this slide stated the estimated spill size as 63,000 barrels instead of gallons.

In August 2011, an oil rig off the eastern coast of Scotland began leaking oil into the North Sea. Royal Dutch Shell, which operates the Gannet Alpha oil rig, initially reported that 54,600 gallons of oil were spilled. A second leak soon occurred, turning the spill into the worst in the North Sea in a decade, reported AP. Several days later, Shell announced that it had "closed a valve from which oil was spilling into the North Sea," according to AP. The spill released about 1,300 barrels of oil, which spread out over a 2.5 square mile (6.7 square kilometer) area.

In mid-November 2011, Brazilian authorities began investigating an offshore spill near Rio de Janeiro, reported AP. Chevron initially reported that between 400 and 650 barrels of oil had spilled into the Atlantic, while a nonprofit environmental group using satellite imagery estimated that the spill rate was at least 3,738 barrels per day. Chevron soon claimed full responsibility for the spill. The brazilian division's COO said, Chevron "takes full responsibility for this incident," and that "any oil on the surface of the ocean is unacceptable to Chevron," reported AP. In December, Brazilian prosecutors announced that they were seeking $10.6 billion in damages from Chevron for the spill that leaked nearly 126,000 gallons of oil. In March 2012, a Brazilian federal judge allowed prosecutors to file criminal charges against Chevron and Transocean and 17 executives from both companies were barred from leaving Brazil.

In October 2011, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship ran aground on a reef in Northern New Zealand and began leaking oil. With oil washing up on shore, a government minister deemed it the country's largest maritime environmental disaster a week later. Although over 2,000 sea birds were killed by the spill that spilled about 400 tons of fuel oil, 343 little blue penguins were rescued and cleaned of oil. [Watch video of the penguins' release into the wild here.] In January, half of the stricken Rena began sinking into the sea after breaking apart and spilling over 100 cargo containers.

The spill, which took place near the coast of Nigeria, was reported as "likely the worst to hit those waters in a decade," according to AP. After two days, the spill had affected 115 miles (185 kilometers) of Nigerian coastline. Several days after the December 20 spill, Shell reported that the leak -- which occurred about 75 miles offshore -- had been contained before it reached the Nigerian coast. The spill, which covered 350 square miles of ocean at its peak, was reported as having released less than "40,000 barrels -- or 1.68 million gallons" of oil.

In June 2012, 126,000 gallons of sour crude oil leaked from a submerged pipeline into the Red Deer River in Alberta, Canada before being swept downstream to the Gleniffer Lake and Reservoir, a main source of drinking water for several communities near the spill. A $75 million class-action lawsuit was filed against the owners of the pipelines, and in October 2012, the Canadian government banned fishing in the river in order to study the long-term environmental impacts of the spill. This was the second major spill in the province and for the company that owns the line, Plains Midstream Canada, in two years. In 2011, 1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into the Peace River from a damaged pipeline in a remote corner of the province.

In October 2012, 336,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Arthur Kill waterway as a result of Superstorm Sandy when two storage tank were damaged by 13-foot waves. The spill contaminated the narrow band of water that separates Staten Island from New Jersey, releasing a strong chemical odor into the air as the diesel rose to the surface and evaporated. Officials said a majority of the fuel spilled was captured by booms and that it was fortunate diesel spilled rather than crude oil because cleanup and dissipation would be much faster.

In late March 2013, ExxonMobil's Pegasus pipeline ruptured and spilled about 5,000 barrels (210,000 gallons) of Canadian heavy crude oil into a residential area in Mayflower, Arkansas. Exxon later removed a damaged 52-foot section of the pipeline. The company's cleanup efforts -- which reportedly included using paper towels -- were criticized in the media. Local residents began reporting health issues not long after the spill. Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel has also expressed his concern for the health of Mayflower residents, reported The Huffington Post's Lynne Peeples. One month after the spill, the same pipeline leaked one barrel of oil into a residential yard in Missouri.