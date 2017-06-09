Canada Business
Canadian Employment Surges By 'Massive' 77,000 Full-Time Jobs In May

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy added 54,500 jobs in May, as full-time employment surged. The national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent.

As a result of the full-time work, Statistics Canada says 54,500 net new jobs were gained overall — far more than expected.

"All of the gains came in full-time work, which were up a massive 77,000 in the month alone," noted CIBC economist Nick Exarhos in a client note.

"All told, an extremely strong employment report for Canada, coming on the heels of last week's strong GDP figures."

The national unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent, however, as more people entered the job market.

By province, the agency says Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec saw the biggest job gains last month.

Quebec's unemployment rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to six per cent _ its lowest level since Statistics Canada started collecting the data in 1976.

A consensus of economists had expected job gains of 11,000 last month and for the unemployment rate to move up to 6.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

— With a file from HuffPost Canada

